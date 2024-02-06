Europe wary of clean-tech protectionism on green-transition cost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Europe wary of clean-tech protectionism on green-transition cost

By Bloomberg
06/02/2024, 7:17 am
© Photographer: Sean Gallup/GettyPRENZLAU, GERMANY - JUNE 02: Wind turbines spin behind a solar energy park on June 02, 2022 near Prenzlau, Germany. Germany is expanding its national power grid as a necessary infrastructure measure to accommodate new wind and solar electricity parks. The current German coalition government is seeking to accelerate the country's transition away from fossil fuels and nuclear to renewable and sustainable production energy means. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
PRENZLAU, GERMANY - JUNE 02: Wind turbines spin behind a solar energy park on June 02, 2022 near Prenzlau, Germany. Germany is expanding its national power grid as a necessary infrastructure measure to accommodate new wind and solar electricity parks. The current German coalition government is seeking to accelerate the country's transition away from fossil fuels and nuclear to renewable and sustainable production energy means. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The European Union is shying away from further measures to protect its embattled clean-tech industry from cheap Chinese imports over concerns it could make it harder to source key components and raise the cost of the green transition.

Negotiators are set to conclude talks Tuesday on the Net Zero Industry Act — the EU’s answer to the US’s Inflation Reduction Act — that aims to ensure that the region’s energy transition isn’t accompanied by a mass flight of the critical industries needed to power it. But Europe’s wind and solar sectors are coming under increasing pressure, prompting calls for trade defense measures, such as the bloc’s probe of Chinese electric vehicles.

The dilemma is that EU industry doesn’t want to risk cutting off supplies of crucial parts for solar panels and wind turbines, despite enormous Chinese state subsidies in China distorting the market. Eurelectric, the industry’s power lobby, expressed concerns last week that new trade measures were being considered. The European Commission, meanwhile, knows that a potential trade war could raise the cost of meeting its net-zero climate targets.

“The EU also has instruments to tackle unfair trade practices such as dumping,” Mairead McGuinness, financial services commissioner, told parliament Monday. “Given that we currently rely to a very important degree on imports to reach EU solar deployment targets, any potential measure needs to be weighed against the objectives we have set ourselves when it comes to the energy transition.”

The new EU legislation comes as Europe’s solar industry faces its deepest crisis in more than a decade, even as it installs record numbers of panels. Last month, Swiss panel maker Meyer Burger Technology AG said it may shut a production site in Freiberg, Germany — one of Europe’s largest — and redirect investments to the US.

The NZIA has been designed to halt that erosion of industrial capacity by speeding up permitting and weighting auctions for new renewables capacity in favor of domestic producers on grounds of cyber security and sustainability. But the absence of fresh financing has raised concerns the measure will lack teeth when compared with the billions of dollars on offer from the US.

“The EU should endorse domestic solar manufacturing with direct support measures,” Kristian Ruby, Eurelectric’s secretary general, wrote in a letter to President Ursula von der Leyen and other EU commissioners on Friday. Trade measures “could significantly delay the adoption of clean electrification.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts