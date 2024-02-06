Thistle Wind Partners reaches milestone on Ayre Offshore Wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Thistle Wind Partners reaches milestone on Ayre Offshore Wind farm

By Mathew Perry
06/02/2024, 7:43 am
© Supplied by Thistle Wind PartnerVisualisation of the Ayr floating offshore wind farm under development by Thistle Wind Partners.
Visualisation of the Ayr floating offshore wind farm under development by Thistle Wind Partners.

Thistle Wind Partners (TWP) has passed a planning milestone for its Ayre Offshore Wind farm, submitting the onshore scoping report to Highland Council.

The company said the onshore scoping report outlines the onshore infrastructure needed for the project and the approach to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

The reports will support TWP’s submission for Planning Permission in Principle for the Ayre project, targeted for early 2025.

Located east of Orkney, the 1GW floating wind farm will connect to the grid via underground cables at Caithness, near the village of Spittal, with a landfall point at Sinclair’s Bay.

TWP said it began community engagement in the region last year through a series of community and supply chain events in Caithness and neighbouring Orkney.

TWP said the submission is the first in of a “series of consenting milestones” for the company’s two ScotWind projects in 2024, with the offshore scoping report due to be submitted in spring.

Meanwhile, TWP said it plans to submit both its onshore and offshore reports for its 1GW fixed-foundation Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm in the summer.

The Bowdun project is located off the coast of Aberdeenshire.

TWP project director Ian Taylor said the two wind farms remain on track despite facing a series of challenges over the course of 2023.

“We have navigated a way through these difficult times in the offshore wind sector thanks to active collaboration with the group of ScotWind developers and government agencies,” he said.

“The way we have pulled together in 2023 is breaking new ground for the energy sector and gives us great confidence in the future.”

Edinburgh-based TWP is a joint venture between Belgian firms Deme Group and Aspiravi and French company Qair.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts