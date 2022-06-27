Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Matheson tells industry Scotland ‘not prepared’ to be just a ‘production base’ for offshore wind

The offshore wind industry has been warned not to see Scotland as simply a “production base for renewable energy”.
By Hamish Penman
27/06/2022, 7:00 am
© Supplied by DCT MediaMatheson Scotland renewables
Construction of the Aberdeen Bay wind farm in 2018.

Michael Matheson, Scotland’s net zero and energy secretary, says the country must be a centre for manufacturing and testing the technology that will underpin the energy transition.

And he told the Global Offshore Wind 2022 conference in Manchester that Holyrood is “not prepared” to repeat the mistakes of the past around green job creation.

A painful past

More than 15 years ago, then-First Minister Alex Salmond fatefully predicted that Scotland would become the “Saudi Arabia of renewables”.

It is a statement that hasn’t aged well.

In the ensuing years, the lion’s share of the manufacturing work for wind farms in Scottish waters has been sent overseas.

Promises of a long-awaited green jobs revolution are now met with scepticism, though there are hopes that the recent ScotWind leasing round could mark a step change.

Mr Matheson says it is “absolutely essential” the energy transition is delivered in a “fair and just way”.

matheson windfall tax © PA
Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, Michael Matheson.

He said: “Scotland is not prepared to just accept to be a production base for renewable energ. There’s also got to be a manufacturing centre for the technologies that go alongside that.

“As a government we will pursue that ruthlessly through the processes that we are taking forward through areas such as at ScotWind. That’s why we need to make sure that we maximise the potential of our natural resources in offshore renewable wind, and we also need to make sure that we are maximising the jobs associated with this sector.

“We haven’t achieved as much as we would have wanted to in the past, particularly with onshore wind, and we’re certainly not prepared to make that mistake again when it comes to offshore floating wind in particular.”

Grid charging

The SNP MSP also called for an overhaul of the grid transmission charging system, which he described as “clearly outdated”.

Concerns about the current system, which charges energy projects based on how far they are away from urban hubs, slowing the deployment of renewables in Scotland are well documented.

© Supplied by SSE Renewables
Turbine jackets for the Seagreen offshore wind farm arriving in the Highlands. Port of Nigg.

Last year the Scottish Affairs Committee carried out an investigation into the matter, concluding that it needed reviewed as a matter of urgency.

Industry bodies and developers have also lamented the impact the system has on wind farms, particularly offshore.

‘Simply unsustainable’

Mr Matheson said: “In order to realise the potential of offshore wind resources, we need to see action from Ofgem on the key issue of transmission charging, and the higher cost of deploying floating wind in Scotland.

“In fact, Ofgem’s own analysis suggest that, if the current system continues, by 2040 Scottish renewables and low carbon generators will be the only ones anywhere in the UK to pay the wider transmission network charge.

“All other providers, including even gas generators, will be paid credits. This is simply unsustainable.”

