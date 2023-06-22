Gas shortfall drives surge in profits for Hywind Scotland wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Gas shortfall drives surge in profits for Hywind Scotland wind farm

By Hamish Penman
22/06/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 22/06/2023, 10:38 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Equinorprofits hywind scotland
The Hywind Scotland floating wind farm operated by Equinor. Michal Wachucik ©Equinor.

Profits from Equinor’s (OSLO: EQNR) Hywind Scotland scheme surged last year as legacy renewables projects unintentionally gained from Europe’s gas crisis.

In its annual report, the world’s first floating wind farm, situated about 18 miles from Peterhead, reported pre-tax takings for 2022 of £27.6 million.

That is a 68% increase on the £16.4m the project made in 2021, while turnover increased by 32%, from £36m to £47m across the period.

Unlike newer offshore wind projects, Hywind Scotland isn’t supported by a government issued contract for difference (CfD), which guarantees developers a fixed price for their power.

Floating offshore wind only became a distinct category for CfDs relatively recently, with the Twinhub project off Cornwall becoming the first ever floating scheme to receive such support.

That means the six-turbine development, operational since 2017, is free to sell its green energy on the open market through Renewables Obligation Certificates (ROCs).

ROCs are issued to operators of accredited renewables projects, and can be traded directly to energy suppliers, or swapped with other parties.

Market setup playing into older projects favour

Due to the way the UK’s energy market functions, older renewables projects – that aren’t on a CfD – have been an inadvertent beneficiary of ballooning gas prices.

Electricity prices are determined every half an hour by the cost of the last unit of energy acquired to meet demand and balance the grid.

© Shutterstock / Coatesy
Distant view of a Power Station’s cooling towers near Drax in North Yorkshire with the sun setting behind the water vapour trail on a cold winter’s night.

The current intermittency of renewable energy means, most of the time, the last unit of power required often comes from gas-fired power stations.

As a result lower-cost renewable energy is sold at the same price as costlier fossil fuel-generated electricity.

Older offshore wind projects have subsequently prospered from the upswell in gas prices that sent household bills skywards in 2022 following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Decoupling prices and enacting taxes

During her short-lived stint as Prime Minister Liz Truss tried to address the issue by decoupling the price of green energy from gas.

She sought to bring sign up older renewable projects to long-term CfDs, but was understandably met with resistance from operators.

It led the subsequent government, under Rishi Sunak, to whack electricity generators with a windfall tax of their own.

windfall tax price floor © PA
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

Announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in his autumn statement, the electricity generator levy (EGL) sought to claw back “extraordinary profits” from companies.

A temporary tax of 45% was slapped on the sector which, when taken with corporation tax, brought the headline rate on earnings for green energy companies to 70%.

One renewables expert called it a “penalty” on offshore wind pioneers, with SSE quickly warning that it may have to give up on some projects as a result.

It had been hoped that the Chancellor would seek to remedy some of the issues with the EGL, but this has yet to happen, despite changes to the equivalent oil and gas windfall tax, much to the anger or the renewables industry.

Hywind Scotland

At the tail end of 2022 Equinor marked five years of operation at the pioneering Hywind Scotland project.

In addition to being first out of the gates, the scheme retains the title of the world’s best-performing offshore wind asset.

Investment in skills is critical to the UK’s net zero ambitions © Supplied by Equinor/Ole Jorgen Bratland
Workers aboard the crew transfer vessel MCS Swath 1, on their way out to work at Hywind Scotland.

Across its five years of operation it has achieved a capacity factor – a measure of how often a wind plant operates at its full potential output – of 54%.

With a capacity of 30MW across five turbines, Hywind Scotland uses the Norwegian energy major’s Hywind floating spar-substructure concept, and generates enough electricity to power the equivalent of 34,000 UK homes.

Recommended for you

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts