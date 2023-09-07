Wind turbine installation vessel ‘bottleneck’ looming large as smaller crafts become ‘obsolete’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Wind turbine installation vessel ‘bottleneck’ looming large as smaller crafts become ‘obsolete’

By Hamish Penman
07/09/2023, 10:48 am Updated: 07/09/2023, 10:54 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by SSE Renewablesturbine installation vessel bottleneck
A turbine bing installed at Seagreen, Scotland's largest offshore wind farm.

Plans to develop swathes of offshore wind turbines across the globe could be hampered as companies compete for limited resources.

Research firm Rystad is warning of a potential impending turbine installation vessel “bottleneck”, made worse by structures getting bigger and bigger.

But Martin Opsahl Lysne, a senior analyst with the group, reassured a business breakfast at Offshore Europe that there is “still time” for the industry to plug the shortfall if it responds quickly.

As the offshore wind industry has matured turbines have gotten taller and increase in power, meaning a smaller pool of vessels capable of doing the installation work.

It also means that boats custom-built recently to fit a certain size of turbine have become obsolete.

Mr Lysne said: “Across the world there is a trend of increasingly larger turbines, and increasingly larger offshore wind projects. Asia, and China specifically, has been lagging a bit behind but when we look to the future, they’re going to be pushing the turbine sizes, so there needs to be talk about this now.

“It is growing very rapidly, too rapidly some would say – it’s not long ago we installed the first offshore 10 megawatt (MW) turbine, and now we’re talking about 20 MW turbines. There are potential bottlenecks here, specifically on installation vessels.

“In oil and gas vessels are used to lifting things that are very heavy, but now they also need to lift things very high. New-builds have to come in, and a number have done already.

The Blue Tern vessel installs the first tower at the Neart na Gaoithe wind farm © Supplied by Neart na Gaoithe
The Blue Tern vessel installs the first tower at the Neart na Gaoithe wind farm. Fife.

“Going forward, the largest demand will be in the 14 MW to 18MW range, and some of these projects will struggle because of this jam. We still have time if we order some of these vessels now and deliver them, but some projects will be pushed further out.

“The installation vessel market has now matured a bit; we’ve gone from project to project contractor works, to longer projects. We’re finally seeing better rates too.”

An approaching shortage of capable vessels is something that has been highlighted by other industry experts fearful it could hamper the UK’s ambitions for the sector.

That is amplified by the fact that offshore renewables projects will be competing for resources with oil and gas, decommissioning and the like.

Increasing scale has also been flagged as a barrier to the standardisation of offshore wind components, something that is needed to help the supply chain develop.

“Existing suppliers have been burned by building vessels that are too small and become obsolete quite quickly. There is talk now about sticking around the 15 MW mark, but the vessel owners are looking at 20 MW turbines and are looking to improve their fleet to avoid making the same mistake again,” Mr Lysne added.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts