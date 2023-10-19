Scottish Renewables says action needed to maintain UK position as ‘world leader’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Scottish Renewables says action needed to maintain UK position as ‘world leader’

By Mathew Perry
19/10/2023, 1:55 pm
© Supplied by ScottishRenewablesScottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack
Scottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack

Scottish Renewables is calling on the UK government to take urgent action to maintain the country’s position as a ‘world leader’ in renewables.

In a letter to UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt submitted in the lead up to this year’s Autumn Statement, the industry body called for an urgent strategy to address investor confidence and attractiveness in the renewables sector.

Scottish Renewables represents around 330 organisations in the clean power and heat sectors.

The letter, written by Scottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack, also called for action on a number of specific renewable energy technologies including offshore wind and hydropower

Ms Mack said high inflation and capital costs within the energy sector are putting significant pressure on clean energy projects and associated supply chains.

“These increased development costs are keenly felt in Scotland where offshore windfarms are 20% more expensive than those in English waters due to outdated Transmission Network Use of System charges, with catastrophic future projections announced this month by the Electricity Systems Operator,” Ms Mack wrote.

hywind tampen floating wind © Supplied by Equinor/Ole Jorgen B
Equinor opened the world first floating wind farm – Hywind Scotland off Peterhead – in 2017.

“Our industry is increasingly under threat from international competition for the supply chains, financing and skilled workers needed to build a net-zero economy.

“The USA’s Inflation Reduction Act and the EU’s REPowerEU plan both have measures which are pulling critical private investments for the clean energy transition away from the UK.”

Reaching the UK government’s target of 50GW of offshore wind by 2030 will require £17 billion of private investment into the UK each year until the end of the decade, Ms Mack said.

UK “cannot afford to forfeit” early mover advantage

Ms Mack said the UK “urgently required” timely and decisive action to “create the stable policy environment essential for building long-term, international investor confidence in Scotland” and the UK’s renewable energy industry.

“Put simply, we cannot afford to forfeit the UK’s global advantage as an early mover in the race for clean, cheap energy,” she said.

The letter also called for reform to the Electricity Generator Levy, which it said was brought in as a levy on profits made when electricity prices are high, but “applied indiscriminately to companies which were not making those profits”.

© Supplied by Global Energy Group/
Port of Nigg

Scottish Renewables also called for increased spending to upgrade Scotland’s ports to benefit from offshore wind projects.

In addition, the body also called for a “long-awaited” financial mechanism to allow the development of pumped-storage hydropower in Scotland, which it said could create almost 15,000 jobs and generate up to £5.8 billion for the UK economy by 2035.v

UK warned against ‘lagging behind’ on renewables

The letter from Scottish Renewables comes as industry leaders call for more action to ensure the UK keeps pace with global rivals in the race to secure the economic benefits of a net zero economy.

Addressing the Offshore Energies UK Decarbonisation conference in Aberdeen last week, Kent CEO John Gilly warned the country risked “lagging behind” the US, China and the European Union.

“The capability within the UK is quite staggering,” Mr Gilley said.

“The track record in terms of the technology of carbon capture, utilization and storage, of offshore wind, of green and blue hydrogen, is quite phenomenal and the actual progress that the UK has made really is world leading.

“I do worry a little bit, in terms of the kind of processes and instruments that have been put in place in other geographies like the US with (President) Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the work that the Chinese have done and also the financial commitments that the EU has done, and that the UK could end up lagging behind somewhat.”

 

