Vattenfall says keeping giant UK wind project remains an option

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Vattenfall says keeping giant UK wind project remains an option

By Bloomberg
26/10/2023, 1:58 pm
© P&Jnorth-east transition
Vattenfall's North Sea Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm

Sweden’s Vattenfall may still hold on to a UK wind project that it shelved over the summer, as talks continue with the government to improve conditions for developers.

Keeping the 1.4-gigawatt Norfolk Boreas project and bidding in a future renewable energy auction remain an option for the state-owned utility, Chief Financial Officer Kerstin Ahlfont said in an interview Thursday.

Across Europe, wind developers are dealing with a raft of challenges including higher costs for turbines, supply-chain bottlenecks and international competition, while facing difficulty securing financing for new projects.

In Britain, the situation has been compounded by an auction system that hasn’t guaranteed adequate return on investment, threatening to bring new offshore construction to a halt.

The next round of auctions — the sixth — for so-called contracts for difference, or CFDs, is coming up next year.

“The government is understanding that these cost-development issues are an industry-wide thing and the incentive schemes need to reflect this market environment in order to get projects built,” Ahlfont said.

“The CFD levels have not been high enough to match that and to make projects profitable. We are in close dialog with the government in the UK and also in other markets.”

Vattenfall’s project off England’s east coast, which could provide power for 1.5 million UK homes, has faced concerns about its profitability. The company took an impairment of 5.5 billion Swedish krona ($491 million) during the second-quarter because of the decision to halt it.

Bloomberg reported last month that the firm is also in early talks with possible buyers for the project. Ahlfont declined to comment further, but said that a sale of the project also remains an option.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts