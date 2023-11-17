EODEX completes offshore unexploded munitions clearance at Moray West offshore wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

EODEX completes offshore unexploded munitions clearance at Moray West offshore wind farm

By Mathew Perry
17/11/2023, 12:01 am
© Supplied by EODEXOffshore munitions cleared by EODEX in the Moray Firth.
Offshore munitions cleared by EODEX in the Moray Firth.

Aberdeen-headquartered munitions disposal firm EODEX UK has completed a “groundbreaking” clearance campaign at the site of the Moray West offshore wind farm.

Ocean Winds – a 50:50 joint venture between ENGIE and EDP Renewables – is building the 880MW Moray West project in the outer Moray Firth, next to the existing 950MW Moray East scheme.

EODEX said it removed over 83 items of unexploded ordinance from the Moray Firth site using a lower impact method which is less disruptive to marine life.

The company cleared the explosives using a “low order deflagration technique”, which neutralises the munition by “burning out” the contents.

The process reduces the noise and shock waves caused by “high order” detonations previously linked to whale mass stranding events.

EODEX said high order detonations can cause temporary and sensory loss in marine mammals as far as 25km away as well as damage to the seabed.

© Supplied by EODEX
Unexploded ordinance before low-order disposal. Supplied by EODEX.

Following the first 30 clearances of the operation, EODEX said independent noise monitoring showed the deflagration technique was quieter than anticipated.

In addition, the company said it removed all scrap debris and waste from the seabed without leaving behind explosive residue or cratering damage to the seabed.

EODEX hails ‘large-scale success’

EODEX chief executive Simon Morgan said the “large-scale success” of the clearance operation demonstrated the reliability, safety and effectiveness of low-order deflagration techniques.

“For decades, industry has cleared munitions from the Second World War using Second World War techniques: just blowing them up,” Mr Morgan said.

“This has caused immense damage to the marine environment and sea creatures – and that’s unforgivable when alternatives exist.

moray east equitix © Supplied by Ocean Winds
The Moray East Wind Farm, close to the site of the Moray West project being developed by Ocean Winds.

“As the only technique subjected to the full array of quarry and open sea trials, and with a track record of successful use in military circles, we have always been totally confident in our system.”

Environmental campaign group Stop Sea Blasts also welcomed the clearance operation.

The group wants to see the use of high order detonations restricted, and spokesperson Dame Joanna Lumley called on the government and regulators to introduce stricter rules on offshore detonations.

“I know that if they could talk, all our wonderful sea creatures would surely add their voices to that call too,” Dame Joanna said.

Moray West cleared for installation

The clearance campaign at the Moray West site ran from January to September this year, with cleared unexploded ordinance ranging from naval projectiles to anti-submarine weapons, sea mines and air-dropped bombs dating from both World Wars.

Moray West offshore wind farm project director Pete Geddes said with the site now cleared in an “environmentally safe way”, offshore installation works can commence on programme.

“Avoiding High Order detonations on this project has reduced the potential for environmental harm, been well received by key stakeholders and demonstrates our commitment to working with innovators to drive best practice in the sector,” Mr Geddes said.

In October, the first batch of transition pieces for the project were shipped by supplier Lamprell through its newly commissioned renewables production line in the UAE.

Lamprell secured the contract – said to be worth between £100m and £200m – last year.

 

