Huge Orsted UK wind park to benefit from Treasury tax relief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Huge Orsted UK wind park to benefit from Treasury tax relief

By Bloomberg
22/11/2023, 3:58 pm Updated: 22/11/2023, 4:09 pm
© Supplied by Orstedorsted
An Orsted offshore wind farm in the UK.

Orsted (CPH: ORSTED) will benefit from permanent tax breaks announced by UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in an effort to support the country’s business in the shift to clean energy.

Capital allowances on investments — a form of tax relief designed to ease upfront costs — will remain in place. This means companies can reduce their tax by as much as 25p for every £1 ($1.2) they spend on plants and machinery, according to Wednesday’s Autumn Statement. It’s the latest sign that governments are taking notice of the crisis engulfing the global offshore wind sector, which is key to Britain’s transition strategy.

The Danish wind developer is under pressure to make a final investment decision on the 2.8-gigawatt Hornsea-3 wind farm off the coast of Norfolk, its largest development in the pipeline. At the same time, it’s working to bolster its balance sheet after project writedowns and losses.

“Making the measure permanent should now encourage such projects to go ahead,” the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology said in emailed comments. “Further green tax incentives should be considered to ensure that business investment is aligned to the growing of a green net zero economy.”

For Orsted’s Hornsea-3, the full extension of the capital allowances would equate to about 4% to 5% of the company’s current market value, considering an average cost of capital of 7%, according to a note from analysts at Jefferies International Ltd including Ahmed Farman published on Tuesday. Last week, the researchers cut their recommendation on the company to hold from buy.

The UK’s tax announcement comes after the country took direct action to help with funding, bumping up the support price for new offshore wind farms. Governments around Europe are also taking measures to keep investment flowing to the industry, which is a key part of the climate transition and crucial for countries to achieve their net zero targets.

Germany’s EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG, which is involved in projects off the coast of the Irish Sea and Scotland, has also welcomed Hunt’s measures.

“This will make a meaningful impact on accelerating our efforts to deliver the offshore wind generation that will boost energy Britain’s security, help reduce energy price volatility, and meet our ambitions on net zero,” said Damien Zachlod, managing director at EnBW Generation UK.

Windfarm developers have argued that rising interest rates and supply-chain costs were putting the viability of some new projects in doubt, Bloomberg previously reported. Orsted recently announced a $4 billion impairment linked to abandoned wind projects in the US that contributed to its worst quarterly loss since at least 2015 — when the firm was called Dong Energy A/S and focused more on fossil fuels and conventional electricity.

The tax breaks will also benefit Sweden’s Vattenfall AB. The developer shelved the 1.4-gigawatt Norfolk Boreas over the summer on concerns about profitability, but said it may still hold on to the project off England’s east coast if conditions improve.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts