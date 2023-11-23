Report finds 100 North Sea storage sites needed to meet 2050 CCUS demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Report finds 100 North Sea storage sites needed to meet 2050 CCUS demand

By Mathew Perry
23/11/2023, 12:01 am
© Supplied by Big PartnershipSaltend Chemicals Park near Hull, part of the Zero Carbon Humber scheme, which aims to be the world's first Net Zero industrial cluster by 2040.
A new report from Xodus has found around 100 North Sea reservoirs will be needed to meet UK demand for carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) by 2050.

The report found the volume of carbon dioxide being injected into the North Sea by 2050 will be equal to the natural gas currently being extracted from the basin.

Meeting that CCUS demand will require some 100 reservoirs spanning more than 4,600 miles of new pipelines and dozens of onshore emissions capturing and gather sites.

In its ‘Forecasting the North Sea CCUS infrastructure to 2050′ report, produced in partnership with Subsea7, Xodus assessed 560 potential storage sites, existing North Sea gas pipelines and potential new infrastructure to rank the cost efficiency of different CCUS initiatives.

North Sea ‘heart’ of European economy

Xodus said Europe is the only leading economic region which has its largest hydrocarbon basin at the “heart of its economy”.

Approximately 40% of European industrial emissions are generated within 500km of the North Sea, Xodus said, highlighting the “strategic advantage” in reducing the cost of developing CCUS projects.

Xodus forecasts nearly all European CCUS projects will initially be focused in the North Sea, though over time this will change.

Based on its high-case estimates for emissions reduction, Xodus said by 2050 the North Sea would retain a 60% market share of a 500 megatonnes per annum (MTPA) market.

While Xodus said emissions will continue to be imported by vessels and long-distance pipelines, the extent will depend on various factors including transportation costs, competing storage sites and societal attitudes towards onshore storage.

Xodus chief executive officer Steve Swindell said pioneering technologies like CCUS are essential to achieving net zero in an “orderly and timely manner”.

“Fortunately, the North Sea’s world-class oil and gas industry provides the perfect foundation for the rollout of carbon capture, with the potential to repurpose and build around existing infrastructure,” Mr Swindell said.

“But the outlook for this crucial technology is somewhat vague with many question marks around timing, volume and prime locations for locking away emissions.”

“Our study analyses many of these uncertainties by examining the infrastructure needed to enable deployment at scale.”

Eight European CCUS projects by 2030

Xodus said it expects there to be eight operational CCUS projects in Europe by the end of the decade.

These projects include Northern Lights in Norway and the Viking and Acorn clusters in the UK.

As part of these plans, all carbon stores will be situated near or linked to high emitting regions, Xodus said.

This will offer decarbonisation solutions for “vast swathes of heavy industry”, with developments likely to be supported by direct government subsidies and contracts tied to EU and UK emissions trading schemes.

Xodus head of CCUS James McAreavey said delivering carbon storage projects at the scale Europe needs will require a “Herculean effort”.

“But the enormous benefits of doing so are obvious,” he said.

“There is the chance to make the most of existing synergies with the offshore oil and gas industry and reuse miles of existing pipelines that may otherwise need to be removed from the North Sea.

“As the transition progresses, it is inevitable that CCUS projects will be competing for seabed area with other low carbon technologies, but that could drive collaboration between industries and lead to the creation of a basin-wide integrated energy system.”

Carbon storage can reuse infrastructure

The Xodus report also said as much as 50-70% of North Sea CO2 storage could reuse existing infrastructure, delivering cost savings and environmental benefits.

However, this figure hinges on a strategic national and cross border infrastructure build-out strategy to ensure key infrastructure is kept in place, Xodus said.

In September, the North Sea Transition Authority confirmed  the final list of companies which have accepted licences following the UK’s first ever carbon storage licensing round.

A total of 14 companies have now been awarded 21 carbon storage licences, following the addition of one new licence and two firms since the initial results in May.

