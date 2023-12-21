TotalEnergies to sell part of Seagreen wind farm for £552m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

TotalEnergies to sell part of Seagreen wind farm for £552m

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
21/12/2023, 5:38 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© SSE Renewablestotalenergies seagreen
The Seagreen wind farm off the Angus coast.

TotalEnergies (XPAR: TTE) has agreed to sell 25.5% of Seagreen, Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm, in a £552m deal with Thailand national oil firm PTTEP.

The French energy major said the deal implies an enterprise value of $4.3bn, more than 13 times the expected average EBITDA of the project over the next five years.

Seagreen, which became fully operational in October, lies around 14 miles from the Angus coast.

Following the deal, TotalEnergies will retain 25.5%, alongside operator SSE Renewables (49%) and PTTEP with 25.5%.

TotalEnergies and PTTEP have also signed a memorandum of understanding to explore joint renewable energy opportunities.

CEO of TotalEnergies Patrick Pouyanne said: “After a long history of partnership in gas production in Thailand, we are delighted to welcome PTTEP as a shareholder partner in the Seagreen offshore wind farm alongside SSE, which marks a first step in our collaboration with PTTEP in renewable energies.

“This transaction is a new milestone in the implementation of our transition strategy and will contribute to reaching our 12% profitability target in Integrated Power business.”

Seagreen includes 114 turbines with enough generation to power more than 1.6 million homes, which TotalEnergies said was the equivalent of more than two-thirds of homes in Scotland.

Montri Rawanchaikul, CEO of PTTEP, said: “PTTEP is also very delighted to extend its partnership and collaboration with TotalEnergies in offshore wind as well as other potential renewable energy to foster mutual business growth in the future.

“The success also marks a significant step for PTTEP in diversifying into the high-growth potential clean energy sector for a sustainable future.”

SSE Renewables took over from TotalEnergies as operator once the development phase ended and Seagreen became fully operational in October.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts