BP ‘following through’ on ScotWind pledge to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

BP ‘following through’ on ScotWind pledge to Aberdeen

Energy giant BP (LON: BP) is “absolutely following through” on its pledge to put Aberdeen at the heart of its offshore wind activities.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
12/10/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 12/10/2022, 7:24 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Shutterstockbp aberdeen
BP previously said success in ScotWind would be worth as much as £40 million annually to the local Aberdeen economy, and create up to 120 jobs.

Energy giant BP (LON: BP) is “absolutely following through” on its pledge to put Aberdeen at the heart of its offshore wind activities.

Richard Haydock, the London-listed supermajor’s project director for offshore wind, says the recruitment process for a hub in the north-east is well underway.

The ball is also rolling on the company’s giant Morven development following its success in Scotland’s landmark offshore leasing round.

BP previously claimed that success in ScotWind would be worth as much as £40 million annually to the local Aberdeen economy, and create up to 120 jobs.

BP Morven

Mr Haydock said: “We said in our ScotWind statement that we would have our centre of excellence for offshore wind operations and maintenance in Aberdeen – we’re absolutely following through on that.

“We’re actively recruiting staff. Some of them have come across from our existing oil and gas business, while other we have recruited externally.

“It’s about having a balance; bringing in some of the really good capabilities within BP, but also getting some specialist experience that have already worked in offshore wind.”

BP on the recruitment drive

Along this vein, BP plans to triple its number of offshore wind workers globally in the coming years, according to recent reports.

Deploying turbines at scale is a key pillar of the company’s quest to become an integrated energy company and decarbonise its operations.

In the UK, BP has three fixed-bottom developments on the go; Morven, Morgan and Mona, the latter two of which are in England.

On the floating turbine side of the market, which is poised to boom, the company has yet to make real inroads.

It has made a statement of intent though by kicking off a search for a new head of floating offshore wind to lead its foray into the space.

Morven surveys underway

In Scotland specifically, BP is using its decade of experience in the North Sea oil and gas industry to shape its futre activities.

Crown Estate Scotland confirmed in January that the company, alongside partner EnBW, was one of 17 ScotWind winners.

Morven, a 2.9 gigawatt (GW) fixed-bottom offshore wind farm, is expected to be able to produce green energy for three million homes, once operational.

Work on the project, earmarked for about 37 miles off the Aberdeen coast, is well underway, and various site surveys have been carried out in recent months.

Desire to transition

As Morven moves forward, the number of people working on the project will grow, and Mr Haydock says there is a real drive amongst current BP oil and gas workers to move into the offshore wind space.

BP offshore wind Netherlands

He said: “There is a lot of appetite from existing staff members to come across to renewables. I moved across into offshore wind from oil and gas myself around 18 months ago.

“About half the team currently is made up of BP staff that have joined from our conventional business.”

Spending pledges materialising

On top of its vow to Aberdeen, BP also promised a £10 billion spending spree if it was successful in ScotWind.

The lion’s share of that is expected to come with the manufacturing and construction of Morven, expected towards the end of the decade.

Some cash has already been dished out, with BP signing a marshalling deal for Morven with Port of Leith in Edinburgh.

© Supplied by Forth Ports
The renewable energy hub planned for the Port of Leith

Forth Ports, owner of Port of Leith, is investing £50m in a facility for wind berth and land bank laydown, touted to create up to 1,000 high-quality long-term direct jobs.

Mr Haydock said: “We have made a commitment to Forth Ports to support their redevelopment – that occurred about six weeks ago.

“I can’t give an exact figure because it’s contained within the commercial agreement, but it’s a significant contribution and that money will go out this year.”

BP has also signed a five-year, multi-million pound deal with deal with Aberdeen-based energy consultancy, Xodus, to provide a skills “capability accelerator”.

He added: “As far as the major expenditure is concerned, that is clearly going to be linked to the timeline for the project, and when we hit the manufacturing phase and the construction phase.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts