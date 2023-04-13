Kent to tackle pre-FEED for BP-backed Scotwind project off Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Kent to tackle pre-FEED for BP-backed Scotwind project off Aberdeen

By Andrew Dykes
13/04/2023, 11:15 am
© Supplied by KentUK offshore wind farm.
Kent has secured a contract to undertake pre-front-end engineering and design for the Morven wind project off Aberdeen.

Secured by developers BP (LON:BP) and EnBW as part of the 2022 Scotwind leasing round, the 2.9GW project will be sited in around 860 square km of seabed space some 37 miles off Aberdeen.

Fixed-bottom turbines will be used at the site, which lies in around 65-75m of water.

Kent’s pre-FEED studies are expected to last six months and will involve engineering design work to support decisions on foundation type, corrosion protection concepts as well as transportation and installation options.

The firm will also draw on Ternan Energy to provide specialist geotechnical services to supplement Kent’s existing in-house capabilities.

Kent’s has already fed into a series of offshore wind projects in the North Sea, working on around 70% of all UK offshore sites, including handling design on the deep water jacket substructures for the SSE-led Beatrice wind farm.

Kent offshore wind market director Cerianne Cummings said: “We are delighted to be awarded this project which adds to our portfolio of offshore wind projects in the North Sea. We look forward to working with our partners bp and EnBW on this exciting venture.”

RPS Group has already been chosen to work on environmental assessments for the Morven site, while BP has promised further investments in infrastructure, ports, harbours and shipyards, including the construction of four Scottish-built support vessels and a new operations and maintenance base in Aberdeen.

Meanwhile it also plans to build the ‘Morgan’ and ‘Mona’ windfarms with partner EnBW, within a 3GW area in the Irish Sea.

And while he wouldn’t be drawn on any specific auctions or targets for the future, BP’s vice president for UK offshore wind Richard Sandford confirmed the supermajor has been “looking at the upcoming opportunities in the UK.”

