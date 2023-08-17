Pair of ScotWind projects combine for giant 2.3GW Arven development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Pair of ScotWind projects combine for giant 2.3GW Arven development

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
17/08/2023, 11:32 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Mainstream Renewablearven scotwind
Arven, originally a 1.8GW project, is now expanding to 2.3GW - enough to power two million homes.

A pair of ScotWind projects have combined, expanding the Arven development off Shetland.

Arven, originally a 1.8GW project east of Shetland from Mainstream Renewable Power and Ocean Winds, is building out after an M&A deal.

Mainstream has acquired a 50% stake in Ocean Winds’ holding company, and they are now joining up two projects to maximise their potential.

Arven is now combining with a 500MW development, in the same NE1 block, which was awarded to Ocean Winds in January 2022.

Mainstream Renewable Power is a pureplay renewable energy firm, 58.6% owned by Norway’s Aker group, and Ocean Winds is an international joint venture between Speain’s EDPR and ENGIE of France.

The two firms have already collaborated on a 1.2GW floating wind farm in South Korea, and are working in consortium for the upcoming Utsira Nord floating wind tender in Norway.

Other notable projects for Mainstream include Scotland’s NNG wind farm, which it sold its stake in during 2018.

By combining the pair said they will leverage expertise to “maximise benefits for Shetland and Scotland” through supply chain opportunities and contributing to the UK’s net zero ambition.

Adam Morrison, UK Country Manager for Ocean Winds, said: “The collaboration between Ocean Winds and Mainstream Renewable Power marks a significant milestone, combining our expertise and resources to develop our largest floating offshore wind farm to date. This experienced partnership will capitalise on delivery experience both in Scotland and internationally.

“We have already commenced surveys and a programme of early local engagement, including the fishing industry, and we are committed to working closely with the local community in developing this larger Arven project, which will be a significant driver for the energy transition.”

Sitting 13 miles east of Shetland, the Arven floating wind project will be capable of producing equivalent power for two million homes once complete.

Its name is the Norwegian word for heritage and legacy – reflecting the Norse history of the Sheltand islands and “the legacy which both partners plan to create on site”.

Tove Røskaft, Head of Offshore Wind for Mainstream, said: “Arven offers a unique combination of scale, world-class wind resource and routes to market which enable it to deliver a range of compelling benefits for the good of Shetland, Scotland and the UK.

“Mainstream has a solid track record in Scotland and the UK, having successfully developed the Neart na Gaoithe and the Hornsea zone which is the world’s largest offshore wind farm in operation. This remains a core offshore wind market for Mainstream and we look forward, together with Ocean Winds, to continuing our engagements with Crown Estate Scotland and other key stakeholders.”

