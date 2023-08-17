Pair of ScotWind projects combine for giant 2.3GW Arven development

A pair of ScotWind projects have combined, expanding the Arven development off Shetland.

Arven, originally a 1.8GW project east of Shetland from Mainstream Renewable Power and Ocean Winds, is building out after an M&A deal.

Mainstream has acquired a 50% stake in Ocean Winds’ holding company, and they are now joining up two projects to maximise their potential.

Arven is now combining with a 500MW development, in the same NE1 block, which was awarded to Ocean Winds in January 2022.

Mainstream Renewable Power is a pureplay renewable energy firm, 58.6% owned by Norway’s Aker group, and Ocean Winds is an international joint venture between Speain’s EDPR and ENGIE of France.

The two firms have already collaborated on a 1.2GW floating wind farm in South Korea, and are working in consortium for the upcoming Utsira Nord floating wind tender in Norway.

Other notable projects for Mainstream include Scotland’s NNG wind farm, which it sold its stake in during 2018.

By combining the pair said they will leverage expertise to “maximise benefits for Shetland and Scotland” through supply chain opportunities and contributing to the UK’s net zero ambition.

Adam Morrison, UK Country Manager for Ocean Winds, said: “The collaboration between Ocean Winds and Mainstream Renewable Power marks a significant milestone, combining our expertise and resources to develop our largest floating offshore wind farm to date. This experienced partnership will capitalise on delivery experience both in Scotland and internationally.

“We have already commenced surveys and a programme of early local engagement, including the fishing industry, and we are committed to working closely with the local community in developing this larger Arven project, which will be a significant driver for the energy transition.”

Sitting 13 miles east of Shetland, the Arven floating wind project will be capable of producing equivalent power for two million homes once complete.

Its name is the Norwegian word for heritage and legacy – reflecting the Norse history of the Sheltand islands and “the legacy which both partners plan to create on site”.

Tove Røskaft, Head of Offshore Wind for Mainstream, said: “Arven offers a unique combination of scale, world-class wind resource and routes to market which enable it to deliver a range of compelling benefits for the good of Shetland, Scotland and the UK.

“Mainstream has a solid track record in Scotland and the UK, having successfully developed the Neart na Gaoithe and the Hornsea zone which is the world’s largest offshore wind farm in operation. This remains a core offshore wind market for Mainstream and we look forward, together with Ocean Winds, to continuing our engagements with Crown Estate Scotland and other key stakeholders.”