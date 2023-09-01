Turbines and time travel: Scotwind developers stage ‘world-first’ play to explore wind power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Turbines and time travel: Scotwind developers stage ‘world-first’ play to explore wind power

By Andrew Dykes
01/09/2023, 8:00 am
© Wullie Marr/ DCTKincardine Offshore Wind Farm
Kincardine Offshore Wind Farm

A Scotwind project developer has announced the launch of a theatrical play as part of a drive to improve the public debate on energy.

As the Bard once affirmed – “the play’s the thing.”

It’s a message well heeded by offshore wind developer Thistle Wind Partners (TWP), which hopes a new original theatrical performance will help drive community and public engagement on issues surrounding wind power.

Entitled “Impossible Engineering?” the show – believed to be the first theatrical play ever put on by an offshore wind developer – stars Scottish actors Stuart Falconer, Kit Laveri and Harrison MacNeill.

Ms Laveri plays Goddess of the Wind Zephyra, who takes engineers James Watt (Falconer) and Archimedes (MacNeill) through space and time to an offshore wind turbine.

Further debate ensues, with the show also including a live experiment whereby audience members can design and test their own floating turbine.

TWP intends to debut the show at the Orkney International Science Festival (OISF), taking place in Kirkwall from 7 – 13 September, but hopes a tour of further venues around Scotland could follow.

© Supplied by Thistle Wind Partner
Impossible Engineering? flyer.

Project Director Ian Taylor explains: “Many ScotWind projects are now entering the public consultation stage, where we need to explain how our offshore wind farms will connect to the national grid, requiring onshore infrastructure in most cases.

“The process of how we develop wind farms and the need to upgrade the grid network is complicated – we need to try harder to explain how this works to the wider public.

“Their support for ScotWind cannot be taken for granted – it is on us and policymakers to demonstrate why ScotWind is needed, the economic opportunities it will bring, and refocus debate on the urgent need to transition away from fossil fuels.

TWP – an Edinburgh-based consortium led by Belgian firm Deme Group with French renewable energy firm Qair and Belgium-based wind turbine company Aspiravi – secured rights to build around 2GW of capacity at two major sites as part of the 2022 Scotwind leasing round.

The 1GW floating Ayre wind farm will be located in the NE2 zone off Orkney, while the 1GW Bowdun scheme will be built using fixed foundations in zone E3, off the coast of Aberdeenshire.

aberdeenshire orkney ScotWind surveys © Supplied by Thistle Wind Partner
MainPort Geo, the vessel contracted to TWP’s site surveys, in Aberdeen Harbour. Photo courtesy of Thistle Wind Partners (TWP).

Surveys of the sites began this summer, with a final investment decision on both developments scheduled for 2028, provided consenting is achieved in 2025. Construction would then start sometime between 2029 and 2032.

Mr Taylor says “the world is watching” as Scotland looks to make engineering firsts in areas like floating wind, green hydrogen and storage – but this will also require greater outreach with the public.

“With this comes innovative technology development, the chance to create goods and services for home and export markets, and good-quality jobs for many generations to come.

“We need to capture people’s imaginations and put ourselves forward to be challenged in public debate too.”

Impossible Engineering? is showing at the St Magnus Centre on Saturday 9th September at 10am, 12.30pm and 3pm, with free tickets available at oisf.org/tickets.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts