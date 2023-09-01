Fyne: Control of 75-million barrel UK oilfield sold to Ping and Hibiscus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Fyne: Control of 75-million barrel UK oilfield sold to Ping and Hibiscus

By Andrew Dykes
01/09/2023, 10:00 am Updated: 01/09/2023, 10:28 am
© Supplied by Hibiscus PetroleumHibiscus Anasuria FPSO issues
The Anasuria field (pictured).

The UK arms of Hibiscus Petroleum and Ping Petroleum have signed a deal with Rapid Oil Production to take majority stakes in the 75-million-barrel Fyne field.

In a 1 September announcement Hibiscus Petroleum (KLS:HIBISCS) announced that its local unit – Anasuria Hibiscus UK – and Ping Petroleum UK had each entered into a “separate but identical” farm-in agreement with Rapid Oil for Licence P2451.

Located in Block 21/28b in the central North Sea approximately 100 miles east of Aberdeen, the licence contains the undeveloped Fyne field which holds an estimated 75 million barrels of oil equivalent STOOIP (stock tank oil initially in place.)

Under the terms of each agreement, Anasuria Hibiscus and Ping Petroleum will each acquire a 42.5% equity interest in the licence, with the remaining 15% retained by Rapid Oil.

The two Malaysian firms already have a North Sea joint venture in the form of the Anasuria Operating Company (AOC), which operates the cluster of the same name.

Once the acquisition is completed, Hibiscus intends to take over as operator of the field development, though responsibility would transfer to the AOC venture once production begins.

Lying approximately 10 miles from the existing Anasuria floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO), the development plan for Fyne would see a single well development tied back to the asset.

First oil is expected in 2026.

In its statement, Hibiscus said the addition of Fyne is expected to “increase the value and extend the field” life of the existing Anasuria Cluster.

The deal remains subject to approval by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

A Fyne history

The “extensively appraised” Fyne has a chequered history, passing through the hands of various operators, including Premier Oil and Enegi Oil, since being discovered by Mobil in 1987.

Most recently it was acquired from previous owner Carrick Resources by Rapid Oil in 2021.

Rapid, which is led by former TechnipFMC subsea boss Hallvard Hasselknippe, said earlier this year it would seek regulator approval to develop Fyne this year and that approval could open the door for additional prospects in neighbouring blocks, namely Crinan and Dandy, in further phases of development.

Carrick had previously suggested that development of the field as a production hub could act as a key to help unlock additional undeveloped resources in adjacent blocks, though a tieback to the Anasuria unit suggests this may no longer be the optimal route.

Cluster development

Fyne is just the latest in a line of developments eyed for the Anasuria FPSO, with Hibiscus’ Teal West development having also received sign off by the NSTA last month.

Teal West clears final regulatory hurdle as NSTA grants consent

It would join existing links to the Teal and Teal South fields.

A planned subsea tieback to the vessel, some 108 miles east of Aberdeen, Teal West is expected to start drilling this year, with first oil slated for 2024.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts