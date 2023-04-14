Unite union ballots 70 TotalEnergies workers for strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Unite union ballots 70 TotalEnergies workers for strike action

By Ryan Duff
14/04/2023, 1:45 pm Updated: 14/04/2023, 2:37 pm
isabella appraisal
TotalEnergies' Elgin-Franklin hub.

Around 70 offshore workers employed by the French supermajor, TotalEnergies, are balloting for strike action.

The North Sea members of Unite the Union are based on the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms along with the Shetland Gas Plant.

Those voting include control room operators, mechanical, operations and production technicians along with skilled engineers.

The ballot is currently open for union members on the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms while the ballot covering the Shetland Gas Plant opens on 19 April. Both ballots close on 5 May.

‘Enough is enough’

If the workers vote in favour of strike action, they will join what Unite has previously described as a ‘tsunami’ of industrial unrest in the offshore sector.

John Boland, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite’s members employed by TotalEnergies across the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms, and the Shetland Gas Plant are joining an army of offshore workers saying enough is enough.

“If the TotalEnergies workforce supports strike action then it will undoubtedly have a significant impact on oil and gas production across the company’s assets.”

The French company’s staff are raising concerns surrounding pay and a reduction in the days worked offshore.

TotalEnergies workers are on different shift rotations, either three weeks on and three weeks or four weeks off.

The union has spoken with TotalEnergies and the North Sea operator’s management has “refused” to discuss any changes to the rotas currently in place.

‘The scale of corporate greed in the offshore sector’

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, commented: “Oil and gas companies in the offshore sector are enjoying record windfall profits.

“In 2022, TotalEnergies posted a record net profit of $20.5 billion (£16.4 billion).

“The scale of corporate greed in the offshore sector has to be challenged, and it will be by Unite.

“We will support all our TotalEnergies members every step of the way in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

A TotalEnergies spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that our workforce is being balloted on strike action and we remain committed to negotiating in relation to our employees’ 2023 terms and conditions claim.

“We await Unite’s proposal on a resolution so that we can conclude this matter.”

‘Tsunami’ in the North Sea

This comes as Unite announced that 1350 offshore workers across five companies will take strike action starting on 24 April until 26 April.

The union has claimed platforms, operated by the likes of BP, Shell and Harbour Energy, will likely be brought to a standstill, threatening the UK’s energy security.

The dispute, which includes workers from Bilfinger UK, Petrofac, Stork, Sparrows and Worley, centres on pay.

Among those that will be striking includes electrical, production and mechanical technicians in addition to deck crew, scaffolders crane operators, pipefitters, platers, and riggers.

