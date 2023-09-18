Extinction Rebellion protesters target Labour headquarters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Extinction Rebellion protesters target Labour headquarters

By Mathew Perry
18/09/2023, 3:12 pm
© Supplied by XR/Luke FleggClimate change protesters from the Extinction Rebellion group on steps covered in fake oil holding banners reading "Labour - Cut The Ties to Fossil Fuels"
Extinction Rebellion targets Labour Party HQ to demand radical manifesto on climate breakdown. London. Supplied by XR/Luke Flegg

Climate change protesters from Extinction Rebellion (XR) poured fake oil and set off smoke grenades in a targeted protest at the headquarters of the Labour Party in London.

Several activists scaled the outside of the building, while others held banners demanding Labour “cut the ties to fossil fuels” as XR targeted the party for the second time in three days.

In a statement XR said protesters were demanding Labour “do more than stop issuing new oil licenses” if it wins the next election and called on the party to cancel any licences granted by the current Conservative government.

Earlier this year the UK government said it planned to issue hundreds of new licenses for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea.

The government is also expected to announce soon whether plans for extraction from the Rosebank oil field, the largest in the UK, will go ahead.

Extinction Rebellion protesters outside the Labour Party headquarters in London © Supplied by XR/Luke Flegg
Extinction Rebellion protesters outside the Labour Party headquarters in London. Supplied by XR/Luke Flegg

XR said campaigners are also demanding Labour include a manifesto commitment to “make the transition to renewables an urgent priority of a new Labour government”.

In August, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he would not rescind new drilling licences announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Sir Keir said he would only ban the granting of new licences to explore oil and gas fields in the North Sea.

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak has said he wants to “max out developments” in the North Sea and has hit out at Labour’s refusal to back new licences, claiming it would be “bad for the British economy and jobs”.

XR said the latest protest is part of a series of ‘Cut the Ties’ actions the group launched in November last year, targeting organisations it says are “propping up the fossil fuel economy”.

