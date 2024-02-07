Shell seeks to reduce its stake in Dutch offshore wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shell seeks to reduce its stake in Dutch offshore wind farm

By Bloomberg
07/02/2024, 7:38 am
© Supplied by ShellShell offshore wind farm.
Shell offshore wind farm.

Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) is looking to sell part of its stake in a wind farm it built off the coast of the Netherlands as the company aims to drive more value for shareholders.

The energy major seeks to reduce its share in the Hollandse Kust Noord project it built in collaboration with Dutch utility Eneco NV, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because it is private.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much of Shell’s ownership in the wind farm it is trying to sell. A representative for the company declined to comment.

Under Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan, Shell is focused on delivering returns for its investors. That means a change in tactics for its renewable energy business, which has expanded rapidly in recent years. The company wants to prioritize areas like power trading, which requires less investment and plays to its strengths. Shell has said it will sell down ownership in assets it develops as they are completed, but maintain access to the electricity.

Shell is the majority shareholder in CrossWind, which built the 759-megawatt Dutch offshore wind farm. The project was completed last year, with the last of 69 turbines installed in October.

