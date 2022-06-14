Reuters Events Announce C-Suite North America Energy Transition Leaders, for flagship Houston Meeting in November 2022.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reuters Events Announce C-Suite North America Energy Transition Leaders, for flagship Houston Meeting in November 2022.

Over 350 energy, business and industrial leaders from the North America’s largest organizations will come together in Houston, November 09-10 at Reuters Events: Energy Transition North America 2022, where they will discuss the urgent need to decarbonize North American energy production and deliver strategies to turn global net zero ambition into meaningful net zero action.
By Reuters Events
14/06/2022, 6:32 am
© Supplied by Reuters EventsEnergy Transition North America event Picture shows; Energy Transition North America. US. Supplied by Reuters Events Date; Unknown
Upon the backdrop of the COP27 climate conference, key industry changemakers will strategize pathways to providing a secure, clean and affordable power supply across the U.S. and Canada.

Across two days, Reuters Events will unpack the leadership and finance questions, deep dive into the importance of carbon management and business model innovation, and identify the key technologies and innovations available to deliver a decarbonized, electrified energy grid.

Full event information is available here.

With a legacy of convening leading energy and industrial executives, Reuters Events: Energy Transition North America provides a central meeting place for boardroom leaders committed to net zero to convene, build strategies and establish partnerships. The 2022 speaker faculty so far boasts:

  • Bob Dudley, Chairman, OGCI
  • Patti Poppe, Chief Executive Officer, Pacific Gas and Electric
  • Gretchen Watkin, President, Shell USA, Inc
  • Rafael Chaves, Chief Sustainability Officer, Petrobras
  • Ralph Izzo, Chief Executive Officer, PSEG
  • Alistair Vickers, Chief Executive Officer, bp Wind Energy
  • Jesse Arenivas, President, CO2, Kinder Morgan
  • Amos Hochstein, Senior Advisor Global Energy Security, U.S. Dept. of State
  • Maria Pope, Chief Executive Officer, Portland General Electric
  • Chris Golden, US Country Manager, Equinor
  • Joseph Dominquez, Chief Executive Officer, Constellation Energy
  • Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO, North America, EDPR
  • Enrico Viale, Head of North America, Enel
  • Susan Nickey, Chief Client Officer, Hannon Armstrong
  • Mauricio Gutierrez, Chief Executive Officer, NRG Energy

And many more!

“Securing a just and effective energy transition in North America will be crucial to reduce global emissions and ensure security is the defining challenge of our time,” said Owen Rolt, Head of Energy Transition at Reuters Events. “It is fitting that this year we will again be featuring one of the strongest lineups of any energy event in the world.”

To facilitate this seismic shift for the energy industry, Reuters Events has built the forum around five critical themes: Delivering Net Zero North America, Security and Supply, Carbon Management Strategies, Climate Technology, and Electrification and the Grid

Those interested in taking part in the forum can find out more information here.

