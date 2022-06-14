Reuters Events Announce C-Suite North America Energy Transition Leaders, for flagship Houston Meeting in November 2022.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Over 350 energy, business and industrial leaders from the North America’s largest organizations will come together in Houston, November 09-10 at Reuters Events: Energy Transition North America 2022, where they will discuss the urgent need to decarbonize North American energy production and deliver strategies to turn global net zero ambition into meaningful net zero action.

Upon the backdrop of the COP27 climate conference, key industry changemakers will strategize pathways to providing a secure, clean and affordable power supply across the U.S. and Canada.

Across two days, Reuters Events will unpack the leadership and finance questions, deep dive into the importance of carbon management and business model innovation, and identify the key technologies and innovations available to deliver a decarbonized, electrified energy grid.

With a legacy of convening leading energy and industrial executives, Reuters Events: Energy Transition North America provides a central meeting place for boardroom leaders committed to net zero to convene, build strategies and establish partnerships. The 2022 speaker faculty so far boasts:

Bob Dudley, Chairman, OGCI

Patti Poppe, Chief Executive Officer, Pacific Gas and Electric

Gretchen Watkin, President, Shell USA, Inc

Rafael Chaves, Chief Sustainability Officer, Petrobras

Ralph Izzo, Chief Executive Officer, PSEG

Alistair Vickers, Chief Executive Officer, bp Wind Energy

Jesse Arenivas, President, CO2, Kinder Morgan

Amos Hochstein, Senior Advisor Global Energy Security, U.S. Dept. of State

Maria Pope, Chief Executive Officer, Portland General Electric

Chris Golden, US Country Manager, Equinor

Joseph Dominquez, Chief Executive Officer, Constellation Energy

Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO, North America, EDPR

Enrico Viale, Head of North America, Enel

Susan Nickey, Chief Client Officer, Hannon Armstrong

Mauricio Gutierrez, Chief Executive Officer, NRG Energy

And many more!

“Securing a just and effective energy transition in North America will be crucial to reduce global emissions and ensure security is the defining challenge of our time,” said Owen Rolt, Head of Energy Transition at Reuters Events. “It is fitting that this year we will again be featuring one of the strongest lineups of any energy event in the world.”

To facilitate this seismic shift for the energy industry, Reuters Events has built the forum around five critical themes: Delivering Net Zero North America, Security and Supply, Carbon Management Strategies, Climate Technology, and Electrification and the Grid

Those interested in taking part in the forum can find out more information here.