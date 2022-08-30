Aberdeen’s Wood hails $230m business on other side of the North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen’s Wood hails $230m business on other side of the North Sea

Aberdeen-headquartered Wood has hailed its $230 million business on the other side of the North Sea.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
30/08/2022, 10:10 am Updated: 30/08/2022, 10:11 am
SVP for Norway Lars Fredrik Bakke at ONS in Stavanger.

Revenues for Wood in Norway have tripled since 2018, with permanent headcount now at around 650 (including contractors, it’s around 1,000) which is up from around 350 permanent workers four years ago.

The London-listed firm said following a strategic plan, alongside market conditions, have delivered growth for the segment which has a similar, if smaller, portfolio to that of its Aberdeen base.

Some of the rise in recent years can be accounted for by a crucial master services agreement with Norwegian majority state-owned operator Equinor, which has recently added a fifth asset, Martin Linge, to the deal.

Other notable work for Equinor includes support for the hook up of the Hywind Tampen floating wind park to the Gullfaks and Snorr fields; helping power these platforms with renewable electricity.

Wood senior vice president for Norway, Lars Fredrik Bakke, said:  “It is the strategic plans we had in 2017/18/19  which are now paying off. In 17./18 we positioned ourselves for study work which has now converted into engineering, procurement and construction projects later on.

“So it’s not only a market effect that has increased the revenue, it’s the strategic decisions we’ve taken over the last three or four years that have taken us into this position.”

Wood’s journey in Norway

Wood’s presence in Norway today is based on an acquisition in 2014 of Agility Projects AS, supporting subsea developments across the offshore sector, as well as onshore facilities like gas terminals and refineries.

It has, however, a long history tracing back to Norwegian shipbuilding and engineering firms and subsea designing.

wood norway © Bo B Randulff - Even Kleppa - Woldcam / Equinor ASA
The Snorre A platform in the North Sea is among the platforms Wood supports for Equinor.

Today, upstream remains the “bread and butter” of the business, accounting for around 60-65% of revenues, though diversification is a big part of the plans for coming years in areas like hydrogen, floating wind, and blue and green ammonia.

Mr Bakke said: “We’re using the core competence that we have from oil and gas to diversify and build the business. But we’re more focused on keeping it a sustainable, good business, and deliver good products, rather than exponential growth.”

Norway has plans to ramp up offshore wind to 30 gigawatts by 2040 to meet a rising demand for energy, meaning opportunities for Wood.

The floating wind projects, alongside knock-on developments elsewhere which require that green electricity, which Mr Bakke’s team can support.

He said: “I think the whole industry wants to do this, we want to use our competence to be part of that journey.

“For me it’s the secondary effects of that extra energy as much as the development itself. Because there are a lot of other opportunities within hydrogen and other industries as energy demand in Norway is rising.

“We live to deliver technical solutions to our clients, we deliver a lot of solutions to reduce the carbon footprints, but many of these solutions demand electric energy. So to get the shift going, it’s important that we also develop offshore wind and increase hydropower production.

“So there’s a need for energy to achieve those goals.”

