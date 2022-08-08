Medics on Shell North Sea platforms to be balloted on strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Medics on Shell North Sea platforms to be balloted on strike action

Medics working on several Shell platforms in the North Sea are to be balloted on strike action after knocking back a “real term” pay cut.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
08/08/2022, 12:41 pm Updated: 08/08/2022, 5:46 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© ShellMedics Shell North Sea
The Brent Charlie is one of the platforms that could be impacted.

More than a dozen workers employed by UnitedHealthcare Global and represented by Unite will be asked whether they support downing tools.

The ballot will open on August 11 and close on September 8.

If approved, strikes are expected to begin towards the end of next month.

The medics are employed on a number of Shell (LON:SHEL) assets in the North Sea, including the Brent Charlie, Gannet Alpha, Shearwater, Nelson, Sole Pit Clipper and Leman Alpha platforms.

Unite said that without their “critical and life-saving” work, the installations are “not able to operate safely”.

Shell's Shearwater platform
Shell’s Shearwater platform in the UK North Sea.

General secretary of the union, Sharon Graham said: “Our medics who work for UnitedHealthcare deserve far more than what is a real terms pay cut.

“The company is swimming in profits to the tune of almost £9bn, yet they refuse to share any of this with these lifesaving workers.

“Our members will have their union’s full support in this fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

According to Unite, the dispute centres over the pay claim for 2022.

UnitedHealthcare made a 3.5% ‘final offer’ to workers, a proposal the union has described as “completely unacceptable”.

Numerous unions across various sectors are demanding pay rises for workers as the cost-of-living crises continues to hit people in their pockets.

Inflation in the UK is soaring, and energy bills are being tipped to go up further, with the UK staring down the barrel of a bleak winter.

Oil giant Shell recently unveiled its financials for the first half of the year, posting pre-tax profits of $36.9bn.

The London-listed supermajor beat its previous best ever quarterly results, set just three months ago, as energy companies, including BP and Equinor, reaped the rewards of a return to high commodity prices.

John Boland, Unite industrial officer, added: “The reality is that Shell’s platforms cannot operate safely without these medics. Fact. The offer on the table is completely unacceptable. The company needs to act now and make a better offer. We will now ballot on strike action.”

A Shell spokesman said: “Ensuring the health and safety of the people on our offshore installations is our top priority at all times. Shell supports constructive dialogue between Unite the Union and UnitedHealthcare Global to reach a mutually acceptable resolution.”

UnitedHealthcare has been contacted for comment.

