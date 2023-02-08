Demonised? BP employee pride is higher than ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Demonised? BP employee pride is higher than ever

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
08/02/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
BP
BP chief executive Bernard Looney

Weeks after a former BP CEO said the sector was being “demonised”, employee pride at the oil giant is, in fact, higher than ever, according to its current boss.

“Pride in working for BP is at an all-time high, and staff confidence in our future is at the highest point since we started surveying over a decade ago,” declared chief executive Bernard Looney, closing out a results presentation on Tuesday.

BP (LON: BP)  posted record profits of nearly $28bn.

While the industry and BP rightly highlight that the UK side is just a fraction of global profits, the argument struggles to hold water for large parts of society struggling with household energy costs.

Within minutes these results were met with a flurry of separate press statements describing them as “shocking”, “sickening”, and noting they “will only add to calls for political intervention” as BP (and other majors) reap windfall rewards of high gas prices.

That comes after Tony Hayward penned an op-ed in the Telegraph last month, calling for an end to “the demonisation of the fossil fuel industry by activists, politicians and the media”.

BP demonisation industry
Ex-BP chief executive Tony Hayward

Hayward, who led BP between 2007 and 2010, said a change in the rhetoric would encourage energy companies to invest in the transition.

But Bernard Looney says the cause of his team’s pride *is* the steps BP is already taking on the transition: “Our transformation is inspiring our people and others who want to join us”.

That’s very much in line with what Richard Sandford, someone who has spent most of his career at German utilities firm RWE, told Energy Voice about his reason for heading to “oil giant” BP to lead its UK offshore wind effort.

“I saw BP’s vision for decarbonisation and the energy transition and, particularly listening to Bernard Looney and just how incredibly passionate he is about the energy transition and how important offshore wind is in that journey, I just thought ‘I can make a real difference here’.”

On Tuesday BP unveiled a strategy to invest up to $8 billion into cleaner energy projects between now and 2030.

Huge gigawatt-scale offshore wind projects through ScotWind will be included in that, alongside investment in hydrogen here in Aberdeen.

“That is significant as that sum matches the budget put aside for its core oil and gas business to suggest they are now being treated equally”, noted Joshua Warner, analyst at City Index.

On the same day, though, BP also rolled back the pace at which is will decrease oil and gas production by 2030 – initially expected to by 40%, now just 25% – with the aim of more efficient operations delivering extra barrels at the same emissions targets.

Greenpeace said that rollback “undermines” the vision ahead: “Their green plans seem to have been strongly undermined by pressure   from investors and governments to make even more dirty money out of oil and gas.

“This is precisely why we need governments to intervene to change the rules.”

While BP’s team has bought into the vision, it seems more time – and action – is needed to bring the public with them.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts