BP is the UK’s most Googled stock beating out Rolls Royce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

BP is the UK’s most Googled stock beating out Rolls Royce

By Ryan Duff
20/02/2023, 11:54 am Updated: 20/02/2023, 11:55 am
© Supplied by DCT Media/ PABP UK's most searched stock as Shell is revealed to be the top result in 12 European countries
BP UK's most searched stock as Shell is revealed to be the top result in 12 European countries

A recent study has found that the UK’s most googled stock is the energy major BP (LON: BP), the firm was searched more than Rolls Royce (LON: RR).

The study, by UK financial services provider CMC Markets, analysed Google search data for over 250 top UK stocks in every European country.

There are over 650,000 searches for BP stock in the UK every month, the research shows, this makes up one-fifth of the UK’s stock market googling.

However, despite being the top stock search in the UK, BP did not rank number one anywhere else in Europe.

The data found that Shell was googled the most in 12 countries making it the most popular search for UK stocks across the continent.

This comes as both Shell and BP have posted record-breaking annual profits with the firms posting pre-tax earnings of $64.8 billion and $27.7bn respectively in 2022.

Shell (LON: SHEL) was shown to be the top result in Belgium, Netherlands, Finland, and Germany with searches for the energy major’s shares making up over 1 in 50 average monthly global searches for UK stocks.

The analysis revealed that Shell and BP were most searched in almost two-fifths of Europe, making UK oil and gas sector stocks the “most searched by far”.

© Supplied by CMC Markets
Map of the most Googled UK stocks in Europe.

Technology firms were also well represented in searches for UK Stock across Europe with software developer Endava being named the second most Googled UK stock in Europe.

The Software developer was the top result in four countries with Romania’s being the most interested with 10,750 monthly searches for Endava stock in the country.

A spokesman from CMC Markets said: “There are over 16.6 million estimated monthly searches for UK stocks worldwide, with just over one in four searches coming from outside the UK.

“These findings highlight Shell’s European reach and popularity as a publicly traded company. The high search volume for these stocks indicates strong consumer interest in oil and gas and technology companies and their financial performance.

“It is also worth noting that the average monthly search volume for these stocks indicates consumer sentiment toward the stock. Investors should take note of the highest profile companies in each country, as this may indicate strong potential for growth.

“The study provides valuable insight into consumer sentiment toward UK stocks among its neighbours. The findings of the study can help investors make more informed decisions when it comes to investing in UK stocks”.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts