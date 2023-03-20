No jobs affected as Aberdeen’s AGR is bought over by ABL Group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

No jobs affected as Aberdeen’s AGR is bought over by ABL Group

By Ryan Duff
20/03/2023, 3:45 pm
Post Thumbnail

AGR, an engineering firm with offices in Aberdeen, has been acquired by the energy and marine consultancy group, ABL.

The Norwegian headquartered ABL group picked up the business with over 35 years of experience in the oil and gas industry for an undisclosed sum.

The group aims to drive growth following the acquisition of the north-east based business.

When questioned on how this deal will affect AGR’s staff in the north-east ABL group told Energy Voice: “AGR currently has approximately 40 staff and consultants working out of its Aberdeen office on behalf of our clients.

“Last year, ABL Group acquired Add Energy to enhance the group’s services in the opex phase of offshore energy, including asset integrity management, well and reservoir management, and associated software products.

“Following the completion of the transaction in mid-April, Add Energy (which also has an office in Aberdeen), will become part of AGR.

“ABL Group is in a growth trajectory, and all capabilities and skills are needed. The deal will not affect jobs.”

AGR and ABL in ‘a strong position’

Chief executive of AGR, Svein Sollund, commented on the news, saying: “This transaction positions AGR for growth and enables us access to ABL Group’s global network across oil and gas, maritime, renewables and energy transition services.

“Our clients will benefit from having their services delivered by a solid partner with a broad international network and service offering.”

ABL group chief executive, Reuben Segal, said: “The acquisition gives ABL Group a strong position in well and reservoir consultancy, grows our position within digitalisation and energy transition solutions and expands our services with a resourcing offering that is already well established in the oil and gas sector and positioned for growth within offshore wind.”

Add Energy

The firm says that this acquisition will bring AGR’s high brownfield exposure which will build on last year’s purchase of Add Energy, an Aberdeen-based firm.

Mr Segal continued: “Although Add Energy and AGR operate in the same industry space, there is currently limited overlap between the two companies. Our objective is to utilise our global office and client network to bridge the two businesses.

“By combining their competence and products, we will be able to offer offshore energy clients an even more comprehensive, integrated service offering.”

Mr Sollund added: “Tapping into ABL Group’s huge global competence and resource pool will allow us to provide our clients with an even more comprehensive product and service offering.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts