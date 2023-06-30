Windfall tax holds UK back in $65 billion M&A market, Rystad finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Windfall tax holds UK back in $65 billion M&A market, Rystad finds

By Ryan Duff
30/06/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 30/06/2023, 8:34 am
© Supplied by Roddie Reid/ DCTNorth Sea M&A deals. Graphic by Roddie Reid/ DCT
North Sea M&A deals. Graphic by Roddie Reid/ DCT

Despite the global mergers and acquisitions market (M&A) heating up, the windfall tax has poured cold water on the UK’s participation, Rystad indicates.

The analytics firm says that the value of deals carried out this year amongst upstream companies has reached $65 billion since the start of the year.

The brunt of this cash has come from deals in North America, Rystad’s vice president for M&A upstream research, Atul Raina, explained at a webinar hosted by the analytics firm.

In the UK there has been a number of M&A deals announced and rumoured as well, the Aberdeen-based Neptune Energy  recently agreed a deal to be sold to the Italian supermajor Eni, expected to close in Q1 2024.

A sale and purchase agreement was formally agreed between the two groups earlier this month, with Eni-owned Var Energi simultaneously signing a deal for Neptune’s Norwegian assets.

Neptune eni takeover © Supplied by Neptune/Eni
Eni’s long-expected takeover of Neptune Energy has finally been confirmed, with the deal expected to close next year.

Harbour Energy has also reportedly been in merger talks with the US-based Talos Energy.

This move would see the UK’s largest producer of oil and gas list on the New York Stock Exchange and provide more opportunities for operations overseas.

However, according to the analytic firm’s s vice president for M&A upstream research, the UK’s ever-controversial windfall tax, or energy profits levy, has been hampering businesses in the county in the space.

Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy offices at Hill of Rubislaw, Aberdeen. Wullie Marr

Mr Raina described the taxation policy that recently saw a price floor implementation as “painful.”

Outlining potential deals, the Rystad Energy researcher explained that $2 billion worth of assets were put on the market in 2022 and “are yet to be sold.”

Mr Raina added that it’s a “similar story for 2023.”

Despite the “backlog building up” in the UK, Rystad says it is yet to see firms pull out of the country entirely, although there has been a reduction in investments.

The M&A researcher told delegates: “What they’re focusing on is diversifying their operations into other regions and one of the regions that we believe will attract most of this interest is Southeast Asia.”

north sea windfall tax © Supplied by OEUK
OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse. Port of Aberdeen.

Companies have cut investment in the UK with the trade body Offshore Energies UK releasing a document earlier this year that detailed that over 90% of North Sea producers have cut spending in the country.

OEUK outlined at the time that this fall in investment was a result of the windfall tax.

The indications from Rystad also fall in line with news of Harbour Energy looking to acquire Talos Energy.

Earlier this year, Harbour Energy said the windfall tax has “wiped out” its profits for 2022 and previously the company’s chief executive, Linda Cook, said that the legislation would risk “driving investment out of the UK altogether.”

Serica chairman political parties
Tony Craven Walker steps down as Serica Energy chairman today

Yesterday it was announced that Serica’s chairman Tony Craven Walker would be stepping away from the company.

Mr Walker said that since Serica’s 2022 AGM, there has been a “whirlwind of anti-oil and gas sentiment”, in his parting letter.

He argued that the “UK industry caught in the cross fire” between the Conservative and Labour parties.

The result of the two political parties opposing views has resulted in a “damaging and totally illogical impact” on the Scottish economy, he argued.

