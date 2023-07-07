Shell expects gas trading earnings slide in Q2 results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shell expects gas trading earnings slide in Q2 results

By Andrew Dykes
07/07/2023, 7:53 am Updated: 07/07/2023, 8:11 am
© Supplied by Andrew DykesShell logo above a stand at All-Energy 2023. SEC Glasgow.
Shell reported steady performance ahead of its Q2 results, though expects “significantly less” trading revenues from its gas unit and slim profitability for its renewables business.

In a trading update issued on Friday the supermajor (LON:SHEL) said it expects upstream production of around 1.65-1.75 million barrels per day, down marginally on the 1.87 million seen in Q1 2023.

The group said this reflects scheduled maintenance, including assets in the Gulf of Mexico, Norway, Malaysia and Brazil.

Its underlying upstream operating expenditure also held steady at $2.1- 2.5bn, alongside roughly $200m in exploration write offs.

Gas production too is forecast to remain steady at 950,000-990,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boepd), though it warned trading and optimisation is forecast to be “significantly lower” compared to a strong Q1 due to seasonality and fewer optimisation opportunities.

Shell said Q2 results for the unit are set to be in line with the average for the quarter in previous years.

Indicative refining margins for its chemicals and products unit are expected to fall sharply from $15/bbl last quarter to $9/bbl for the previous three months, again amid lower trading and optimisation.

It’s also nearly half the $19/bbl margin reported in Q4 2022.

Exxon too announced a $4bn earnings hit on lower gas prices and refining margins.

Meanwhile its renewables and energy solutions business suffers a mixed outlook, with results ranging from a $300m loss to $300m profit.

It comes as Shell’s retail arm Shell Energy, serving customers in Germany, the Netherlands and UK is put up for sale, following a strategic review earlier this year. The company supplies around 1.4m customers.

It comes amid considerable turmoil over the company’s clean energy strategy, as both its renewable energy VP and its head of UK offshore wind have departed the group in recent weeks, while CEO Wael Sawan has vowed to focus only on the most profitable projects.

In a BBC interview published on Thursday Mr Sawan, who took the helm at the London-headquartered supermajor at the start of this year, said the world still “desperately needs oil and gas” as cleaner sources could not be brought online fast enough to meet demand.

Challenged over whether prolonging oil and gas production would help society’s most vulnerable, he added: “What would be dangerous and irresponsible is cutting oil and gas production so that the cost of living, as we saw last year, starts to shoot up again.”

Full Q2 results are expected to be published on July 27.

