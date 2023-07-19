Colombia’s radical oil minister Irene Velez quits amid scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Colombia’s radical oil minister Irene Velez quits amid scandal

By Bloomberg
19/07/2023, 3:59 pm
© World Economic Forum/Valeriano Di DomenicoIrene Velez Torres, Minister of Mines and Energy of Colombia speaking in The Different Roads to Energy Transition session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023. Davos.
Colombia’s Mines and Energy Minister Irene Velez, a radical environmentalist who opposed new oil exploration contracts, quit Wednesday amid a scandal.

The Inspector General’s office is probing claims that Velez abused her power to get a migration official to sign off on her son’s travel abroad in January, even though the proper paperwork hadn’t been done.

Velez’s resignation deprives leftist President Gustavo Petro of one of his closest aides, and a key ally in his plan to wean Colombia off its dependence on fossil fuel exports. The controversy is the latest in a series of scandals that have forced out other close allies of Petro in recent months, including his chief of staff.

Velez had strongly defended Petro’s decision not to issue new oil-exploration licenses, even after a May report showed the nation’s oil and gas reserves had fallen to the equivalent of less than 8 years.

Velez left office after local media reported that the minor was traveling with his father to meet Velez in Europe, who at the time was attending the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. Colombian law requires a notarized consent if both parents aren’t in attendance.

In a statement on Twitter, Velez that she was leaving her post “to prevent the investigations against me from interfering with the execution of the government’s program.”

Hardline Members

Velez was viewed as one of the more hardline members of Petro’s cabinet, according to Andres Mejia, a political consultant who teaches at the business school in Bogota’s Los Andes University.

Even so, her departure “doesn’t guarantee a change of course, since the policies that she defended always had the full support of the president, and in fact some originally came from him,” he said.

Shares of state oil company Ecopetrol SA rose for a second day in Bogota trading, gaining 0.2% to 2,190 pesos. The nation’s currency continued its strengthening trend, gaining for a sixth consecutive day to 3,974 per dollar.

Petro was elected on a promise to wean the Andean nation off its fossil-fuel dependency. Oil and coal account for about half of the country’s exports and about 25% of foreign direct investment.

Velez was also facing pressure after local media reported earlier this month that her husband, who is a cinematographer, was hired by the government’s drug substitution agency to implement its communication strategy. In a post on Twitter, she defended the contract, saying it didn’t imply a conflict of interest because his activities are separate to hers.

Several other high-profile ministers have exited during Petro’s first year in office. In a cabinet shuffle in April, he ousted his market-friendly finance minister along with the ministers of health, agriculture and transport.

“Her departure is an important political setback for the President, since he himself had chosen to make her a symbol of his views and his policies,” Mejia said.

