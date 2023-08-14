Q2 oil and gas contract values rise on Qatari LNG work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Q2 oil and gas contract values rise on Qatari LNG work

By Andrew Dykes
14/08/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 14/08/2023, 8:06 am
© Supplied by QatarEnergySupplied by QatarEnergy Date; 16/05/2023
Supplied by QatarEnergy Date; 16/05/2023

New data shows the oil and gas industry’s contract value saw a “significant” rise Q2 2023, mainly driven by work on Qatar’s North Field South (NFS) project.

Figures reported by data and analytics group GlobalData show a quarter-on-quarter increase of 60% on the value of disclosed contracts this past quarter, which reached nearly $57 billion.

Its latest report covering the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors shows that overall grew from $35.4 billion in Q1.

Yet the overall volume fell from 1,625 in Q1 to 1,256 in the last three months, skewed by the huge award for work in the Middle East.

Oil and gas analyst Pritam Kad noted: “The big boost on the value front is attributed to Technip Energies and Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) joint venture’s landmark $10 billion engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract to build 16 million tonnes per year North Field South (NFS) LNG project in Qatar.”

The work involves the construction of two trains, with 16 million tonnes per year of capacity, at the NFS project, as well as gas treatment facilities, NGL recovery, helium extraction and refining at Ras Laffan.

© Supplied by GlobalData
Oil and gas industry contracts by scope – Q2 2023.

GlobalData reports that just over half (54%) of contract value came from operations and maintenance (O&M), followed by procurement scopes (18%), and contracts with multiple scopes, such as construction, design and engineering, installation, O&M, and procurement, accounted for 11%.

Other notable awards highlighted during the quarter include Hyundai E&C’s two lump-sum turn-key contracts combined worth approximately $5 billion from Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies, covering the detailed design EPC for a mixed feed cracker (MFC), and utilities, flares, and interconnecting facilities at the Amiral petrochemicals facility expansion in Jubail Industrial City, Saudi Arabia.

All told the two energy giants handed out $11bn worth of work at the site, confirmed during a signing ceremony in Dhahran on June 24.

Aramco and Total are putting up $4bn in equity, with the Saudi company providing 62.5% and the French company 37.5%. At FID, Total said it aimed to start commercial operations in 2027.

Maire Tecnimont also scooped an award for two polyethylene units using “advanced dual loop technology” with a nameplate capacity of 500 kta each, and the derivative units. Italy’s Maire Tecnimont said its two lump-sum EPC contracts were worth $2bn.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts