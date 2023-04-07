Global Energy cuts steel on Moray West components

An error occurred. Please try again.

Global Energy Group marked the first steel cutting of major components earmarked for the Moray West offshore wind project at the Port of Nigg.

Following months of complex pre-production engineering by GEG’s North Fabrication division, the milestone marks the start of fabrication for two J-tube frames which will be attached to offshore substation platforms (OSPs) at the scheme.

The frames will support the steel tubes that protect the cables coming into the OSPs from the wind turbines, as well as the cables exporting the power to shore.

Developed by Ocean Winds – a 50:50 joint venture between ENGIE and EDP Renewables – Moray West will be built in the outer Moray Firth, next to the existing 950MW Moray East scheme.

The contract builds on a track record of work by GEG on behalf of Ocean Winds, which previously used Port of Nigg for marshalling and pre-assembly of the foundations and wind turbine components on Moray East.

GEG has said its portion of the project will support 50 local jobs.

However, much of the other fabrication work for Moray West will be carried out overseas.

Engineering group Lamprell signed a deal to supply 62 transition pieces, including 60 wind turbine jackets and kit for the two Moray West offshore substations last year, with fabrication carried out at its Hamriyah yard in the UAE.

China’s Dajin will supply a further 48 monopiles and 30 monopile TPs for the project, alongside a subcontract from turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa to supply 12 sets of turbine towers.

Once components are delivered, Port of Nigg will then be used by Siemens Gamesa for marshalling and pre-assembly of turbines in 2024.

Monopile installation at the site is set to begin this year.

Pete Geddes, EPCI director for Moray West, said: “It’s good news to see this important foundations-related fabrication scope underway in a Scottish port, helping to grow the track record at this established quayside facility and reducing transport risks for the project.

“We’re pleased to be working at Global Energy Group’s quayside facility, almost within sight of the ultimate installation location on Moray West.”

GEG North Fabrication general manager Dave Mackay added: “The cutting of steel for Ocean Winds’ Moray West Offshore Wind Farm is an important milestone in the project and follows a period of collaborative work with our client on the complex engineering.

“The fabrication of the J-tubes for Moray West is a vital project for our company and builds on supply chain value proposition that Global Energy Group has developed within the offshore renewables industry.”