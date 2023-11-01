BP takes FID on new Shetland gas pipeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BP takes FID on new Shetland gas pipeline

By Andrew Dykes
01/11/2023, 7:30 am Updated: 01/11/2023, 9:29 am
© Supplied by EnQuestEnQuest Sullom Voe
EnQuest's Sullom Voe Terminal.

BP confirmed it has started work on a long-mooted gas pipeline at the Sullom Voe terminal on Shetland.

The 0.8-mile ‘Shetland Crossover Pipeline’ will connect the existing gas sweetening facilities at Sullom Voe with the SIRGE pipeline, which effectively links the Shetland Gas Plant (SGP) and the St Fergus gas terminal in Aberdeenshire.

BP (LON:BP) revealed the company and its partners had made a final investment decision (FID) to move forward with construction and operation of the new link in its Q3 results on Tuesday.

Having been sanctioned in September, BP said work on the new infrastructure has already begun.

In addition to creating an additional export route for gas from the Clair field, the pipeline is being sized to accommodate additional gas production from other offshore west of Shetland developments.

Proponents say the link will provide a more direct route to market for the region’s gas, including from the Clair field, and in turn support UK security of supply.

Previously, excess gas from Clair not used for power generation or oil lifting has been exported through a 10km spur line and sent to the Magnus field for use in enhanced oil recovery, or exported south from there.

Meanwhile, the 665 million cubic feet capacity SIRGE pipeline runs from the TotalEnergies-operated Shetland Gas Plant to a subsea tie-in on North Sea Midstream Partners’ (NSMP) FUKA pipeline, and on to St Fergus on the UK mainland.

In a statement to Energy Voice BP North Sea senior vice president Doris Reiter said: “We’re pleased to see work start on this important piece of energy infrastructure designed to help support UK security of supply and establish an additional export route for West of Shetland gas.”

Brenda Wyllie, West of Shetland and Northern North Sea area manager for the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) also welcomed the news.

“This pipeline will boost the UK’s energy security by providing an additional – and more direct – route to market for gas from the West of Shetland,” she said.

“The NSTA collaborated closely with industry to set out the case for this project and we are very pleased that it is being taken forward.”

The pipeline will be 100% owned by the Clair joint venture – which includes partners Shell, Harbour Energy and Chevron – and operated by BP.

Commercial discussions around new gas infrastructure have been ongoing on with Sullom Voe terminal operator EnQuest for a number of years, though there were fears of an alternate route that could bypass Shetland altogether.

In 2019 BP said it hoped to make a decision on the scheme in 2020, though no agreement was reached.

It last offered an update on the plans in summer 2022, at which stage the proposed link was to be built, owned and operated by SIRGE owner NSMP.

At that time, NSMP said it had submitted a planning application for installation for the pipeline and associated above ground facilities to Shetland Islands Council.

The company is now understood to have exited the project.

