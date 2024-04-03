Deltic completes Selene farm-out with Dana Petroleum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Deltic completes Selene farm-out with Dana Petroleum

By Ryan Duff
03/04/2024, 7:23 am
© Supplied by Deltic Energyshell deltic
Deltic Energy CEO Graham Swindells.

Deltic Energy (AIM: DELT) has completed its farm-out deal with Dana Petroleum for a 25% stake in the North Sea’s Salene project.

Located in the Southern North Sea, Selene has estimated gross P50 prospective resources of 318 billion cubic feet of gas, with a geological chance of success of 70%.

Following regulatory and partner consents, Deltic retains a 25% stake in the P2437 licence while Shell controls a 50% operated share.

Deltic flagged a potential farming-out of an interest in its stake in a pair of Shell-operated North Sea targets, including Selene, towards the end of last year.

The deal will result in no exposure to 2024 drilling and testing costs up to a cost cap of $49 million for Dana Petroleum.

The firm has shared that since contracting the Valaris 123 rig in February the Salene project remains on track and operations are expected to commence in July of this year.

It had previously been reported that Dana Petroleum would pay $500,000 in cash on completion for the transfer of the Selene stake, while carrying Deltic for its residual cost exposure to the Selene well to a value of $5 million, and $6 million in a success case.

Dana will also pay 25% share of costs from January 1 this year.

Graham Swindells, chief executive officer of Deltic Energy, commented: “We are delighted to announce completion of the farm-out of Licence P2437 and formally welcome Dana to the joint venture.

“Well planning remains on schedule and we are looking forward to commencing Selene well operations with Shell and Dana in the summer. Our attention is now firmly focussed on drawing the Pensacola farm-out process to a successful conclusion and we look forward to updating the market in due course.”

