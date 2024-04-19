‘Bring the party to offshore’ says former Dons player

After seven years at Pittodrie, former Dons star Shay Logan has been spending time kicking off “Brae Alpha’s got talent” on a North Sea oil rig.

Known for his signature backflip during his playing days, the former League Cup winner is now showcasing the talents of his new teammates offshore.

The former right back who had a flare for the dramatic on the pitch captioned the video with the hashtags ‘Eminem Who’ and ‘Brae Alpha Got Talent’.

Coming live from the brae alpha #Eggy from Fleetwood is that guy 🎶🎧🎵 pic.twitter.com/uht12uf5qN — Shaleum logan (@Shay2920) April 18, 2024

Mr Logan, who has 11 Scottish Premiership goals to his name, has spent Christmas, New Year and his latest birthday on Brae Alpha since retiring as a professional footballer.

The man who played at Pittodrie between 2014 and 2021 is active on social media sharing his offshore exploits.

After hanging up his boots last year the right back also closed down a plumbing business that he had set up as a source of income for when he decided to walk away from the beautiful game.

However, LoganWilson Plumbing and Heating closed its doors in 2023 as he turned his attention to offshore oil and gas.

Now a self-employed rope access technician, the former Dons man has fit in with the offshore workforce having served with a “sound bunch of lads.” on Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s (CNRL) Tiffany platform.

Now on TAQA’s Brae Alpha, the player who spent his latter years as a player with Aberdeen’s League One side Cove Rangers appears to be settling into life offshore.

Mr Logan still has a competitive side, having claimed “the darts crown” on TAQA’s platform for a short time before dropping it back to welder Stevie Gardner.