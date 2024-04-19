‘Bring the party to offshore’ says former Dons player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

‘Bring the party to offshore’ says former Dons player

By Ryan Duff
19/04/2024, 1:37 pm Updated: 19/04/2024, 1:47 pm
© Ryan Duff/DCT MediaShay Logan with the crew of the Brea Alpha Platform next to a picture of him as an Aberdeen player.
Shay Logan brings the party on the Brae Alpha platform.

After seven years at Pittodrie, former Dons star Shay Logan has been spending time kicking off “Brae Alpha’s got talent” on a North Sea oil rig.

Known for his signature backflip during his playing days, the former League Cup winner is now showcasing the talents of his new teammates offshore.

The former right back who had a flare for the dramatic on the pitch captioned the video with the hashtags ‘Eminem Who’ and ‘Brae Alpha Got Talent’.

Mr Logan, who has 11 Scottish Premiership goals to his name, has spent Christmas, New Year and his latest birthday on Brae Alpha since retiring as a professional footballer.

The man who played at Pittodrie between 2014 and 2021 is active on social media sharing his offshore exploits.

After hanging up his boots last year the right back also closed down a plumbing business that he had set up as a source of income for when he decided to walk away from the beautiful game.

However, LoganWilson Plumbing and Heating closed its doors in 2023 as he turned his attention to offshore oil and gas.

© Supplied by Shay Logan (Twitter:
Shay Logan on the Brae Alpha platform.

Now a self-employed rope access technician, the former Dons man has fit in with the offshore workforce having served with a “sound bunch of lads.” on Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s (CNRL) Tiffany platform.

Now on TAQA’s Brae Alpha, the player who spent his latter years as a player with Aberdeen’s League One side Cove Rangers appears to be settling into life offshore.

Mr Logan still has a competitive side, having claimed “the darts crown” on TAQA’s platform for a short time before dropping it back to welder Stevie Gardner.

