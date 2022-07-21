Netherlands drops OPL 245 probe into Shell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa

Netherlands drops OPL 245 probe into Shell

The Dutch Public Prosecutor has dropped its investigation into Shell’s role in acquiring OPL 245 in Nigeria, following a similar move from Italy earlier this week.
By Ed Reed
21/07/2022, 3:52 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by BloombergShell
Shell

The Dutch Public Prosecutor has dropped its investigation into Shell’s role in acquiring OPL 245 in Nigeria, following a similar move from Italy earlier this week.

The prosecutor’s office said it had launched an investigation in early 2016, following a request from Italy. The Dutch prosecutor said it had dismissed the criminal case following the decision from Milan on July 19.

The statement said the criminal investigation had not been completed and that it had not summoned Shell to appear yet.

The final judgment from Italy “makes it impossible for the Dutch Public Prosecutor to issue a summons because of the ne bis in idem principle”, the statement said. This means a suspect who has been irrevocably acquitted cannot be tried again for the same offence.

“We welcome today’s decision, which marks an end to the criminal investigation in The Netherlands,” said Shell.

“The Milan Public Prosecutor acknowledged that there was no evidence of a corrupt agreement or corrupt payments, that this case should end because it has no foundations, and that the defendants have the right to see the end of criminal proceedings, having endured seven years of suffering.”

Shell said there was no case for the company, or its former employees, to answer on the OPL 245 deal. Furthermore, it said, “this case should have never been brought”.

The US closed its investigation into the Nigerian affair in 2020. Nigeria is continuing to seek restitution at home in a case against Eni and Shell, after failing in the UK.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts