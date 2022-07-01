Shell hits pause on Nigerian asset sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Shell hits pause on Nigerian asset sale

Shell has put the sale of its Nigerian assets on hold, pending a court hearing.
By Ed Reed
01/07/2022, 4:04 pm
Shell Engineer carries out regular checks on board the Bonga Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading facility (FPSO). It lies in deep water, Gulf of Guinea, Nigeria, 2015 Copyright Giles Barnard. Shell operations. Supplied by Shell's media gallery Date; 12/11/2015

A statement from Shell Petroleum Development Co. (SPDC) managing director Osagie Okunbor said the company acted in compliance with the law and court orders.

“SPDC will continue to comply with the Supreme Court’s order to maintain the status quo. We have a strong belief in the merits of our case, which we are vigorously defending,” he said.

Plans to sell SPDC assets are on hold during the appeal process, the company said.

Shell CEO Ben van Beurden signalled the company’s plans in the first half of 2021 when he said it was in talks with the government on an exit. While Shell would continue to hold its deepwater assets and onshore gas, the majority of its SPDC holdings are up for sale.

The Supreme Court ruled last month that Shell would not be able to go ahead with its asset sale while an oil spill case was pending. A community in Bayelsa State has raised a complaint around a leak from the Trans Ramos pipeline.

Shell has reported four leak points on the pipeline in May 2018. As soon as the leaks were reported, it said, SPDC halted production and deployed containment booms and response teams.

Reports suggest just over 1,000 barrels of crude were spilled in the incident. The community has complained about the compensation package offered by SPDC.

The court has scheduled the hearing on the case for October. A lower court has ordered Shell to pay compensation of $1.95 billion into an account.

Local reports have said Tony Elumelu’s Heirs Oil & Gas and ND Western have both bid for the 30% stake held by SPDC in the joint venture with Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC).

TotalEnergies and Eni are also selling their stakes, of 10% and 5% respectively. This follows the model of previous sales, such as the disposal of OML 17 to Heirs.

