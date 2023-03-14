Maurel pins 2023 hopes on Gabon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Maurel pins 2023 hopes on Gabon

This year, the company aims to focus its spending in Gabon. It will spend $100mn on development, of which $85mn will be in Gabon.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
14/03/2023, 1:57 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Workers in overalls and hard hats grapple with drilling equipment
Maurel

Maurel et Prom has reported strong results for 2022, with near-term growth expected in Gabon – and Venezuela as a wild card.

Maurel CEO Olivier de Langavant said the company’s financial results had “seen significant improvement” in the year, driven by high oil prices.

“However, our cost discipline has also played a key role in a context of high inflation. The resulting strong cash flow generation has allowed us to pursue our capital allocation strategy: deleveraging, growth, and distribution,” de Langavant said.

Net debt is now below $200 million, down $143mn in 12 months. Maurel refinanced its debt in 2022, with maturity now due in 2028. Net debt could fall to zero by the end of the year.

Gabon

This year, the company aims to focus its spending in Gabon. It will spend $100mn on development, of which $85mn will be in Gabon.

Total development expenditure was $92mn in 2022, of which $67mn went into the Ezanga licence in Gabon. Maurel also spent $15mn to purchase the new C18 Maghèna drilling rig, in service in Gabon.

It will produce 26,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day this year, of which 15,600 bpd will come from Gabon. In 2022, Gabon produced 14,646 bpd.

An accident at the Cap Lopez export terminal in April 2022 brought production down. This returned to normal in the third quarter of the year.

Maurel began a well-stimulation campaign in the fourth quarter of 2022, finishing in early 2023. There has been a “significant increase” in production potential, now said to be over 21,000 bpd.

The company also aims to invest in a 3D seismic shoot on Ezanga this year. This had been planned for 2022. Maurel has an 80% stake in Ezanga.

Maurel’s Caroil drilling unit has two rigs, C3 and C16, in Gabon. The first rig drilled 15 wells on Ezanga last year, while the latter started up in August for Assala Energy. The new C18 rig will replace the C3, with the company expecting this to begin work this month.

Venezuela

Finally, the company is in negotiations on a return to Venezuela. It will need approval from the US authorities, similar to that for Chevron.

A note on the results from Hannam and Partners noted Maurel had $108mn of receivables from 2018-19 in Venezuela. It also has dividends from 2020 to 2022. Hannam said Venezuela had showed surprising growth in production and that the outlook was improving.

Company officials have said progress may come in Venezuela within the next three months.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts