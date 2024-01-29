Finalists revealed for Aberdeen’s Subsea Expo Awards 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Subsea

Finalists revealed for Aberdeen’s Subsea Expo Awards 2024

Aberdeen’s P&J Live set to host the world’s largest subsea exhibition
By Alex Banks
29/01/2024, 12:27 pm Updated: 29/01/2024, 12:28 pm
© Supplied by Global Underwater HubSubsea Expo Awards 2023. P&J Live, Aberdeen.
Subsea Expo Awards 2023. P&J Live, Aberdeen.

The world’s largest subsea exhibition will take place at P&J Live next month.

Around 6,000 visitors are expected to to attend The Subsea Expo exhibition and conference on February 20-22.

Finalists for the Subsea Expo Awards 2024 have also been revealed ahead of the three-day event.

Celebrating those making waves in the industry

Global Underwater Hub chief executive Neil Gordon believes the awards are an opportunity to reward industry success.

14 companies have been shortlisted as finalists across the seven categories with around 500 guests expected.

Mr Gordon said: “The annual Subsea Expo Awards celebrate the individuals and companies that are making their mark on the UK’s £8billion underwater industry.

“The shortlisted finalists demonstrate the depth of talent, technology and innovation that exists in the sector.

subsea uk © Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DC Thom
Neil Gordon gives an address at Subsea Expo 2022. Pic: Wullie Marr

“And how the knowledge, skills and products developed in the UK continue to be shared with the world.”

The Subsea Expo Awards celebrate companies and individuals that are “leading the way in the UK’s underwater sectors”.

Comedian Rory Bremner, best known for TV shows Mock The Week and Bremner, will provide entertainment for the guests.

Subsea Expo Awards 2024 finalists

Three companies have picked up nominations for the company of the year (under 50 employees).

North-east firms, AISUS Subsea and J+S Subsea, will compete with Crondall Energy for the honour.

© Supplied by Global Underwater Hub
Comedian Rory Bremner will entertain guests at the awards.

Meanwhile, the company of the year (over 50 employees) nominees features underwater cable and umbilical designer and manufacturer Fibron BX.

Integrated energy services company Kent and electrical monitoring, as well as and asset integrity solutions provider Viper Innovations, make up the list.

The global exports category recognises excellence in international trade. The finalists are Viper Innovations and JDR Cable Systems.

The rising star award recognises an “up-and-coming talent” in the underwater indsutry.

Iván Alonso of Aquatec Group, Ciaran Reid of Crondall Energy and Kairvee Tyagi of J+S Subsea are the nominees.

Balmoral Group, SEAJET Systems and joint entrants Sonomatic and Geo Oceans make up the finalists for the technology development award.

This award acknowledges excellence in developing a new technology and bringing it to market.

The safety innovation award sees specialised subsea project management and engineering firm MMA Offshore go against technology provider to the energy industries TechnipFMC.

The outstanding contribution award recognises someone who has made a significant contribution to the industries. The individual will be announced on the night.

