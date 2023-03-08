Renergen targets US IPO as it scales up gas plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Renergen targets US IPO as it scales up gas plans

Phase 2 will cost $1.16 billion over the next three years, with the company aiming to reach commercial operations by 2026.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
08/03/2023, 12:46 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Total has signed a deal to distribute Renergen's LNG via its service stations.
Renergen's Virginia gas plant Source: Renergen

South Africa LNG and helium producer Renergen expects to begin work on its second phase later this year. The company is also targeting a US IPO later this year.

Hannam Partners, which covers the company, said Renergen planned to list in the US in the second or third quarter of this year. It has already submitted a draft registration statement.

“We see a US listing as helping Renergen access much deeper liquidity in North America, especially as its primary customers and lender are US based,” Hannam said. The move would reduce the share price discount and the company would be the first helium producer on NASDAQ.

“There has been a pick-up in capital markets with a strong demand for energy transition focused companies in the US, which should also be positive,” the analysts wrote.

Listing in the US would be a “natural progression” for Renergen, the company said.

The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is expected to play a major role in financing the next phase of Renergen’s plans.

Growing Virginia

Work on Phase 2 at the Virginia Gas Plant is ongoing, with Renergen saying it expected to reach a final investment decision (FID) in the second half of this year.

Phase 2 will cost $1.16 billion over the next three years, with the company aiming to reach commercial operations by 2026. The DFC is expected to pony up $500 million of debt for the project, with another $250mn from a bank.

Renergen expects the upstream to account for 30% of spending, with 58% on the midstream and 12% for the downstream.

The US IPO would help fund the next phase of work, Renergen said. It also plans to sell a 10% stake in a subsidiary to the Central Energy Fund for 1bn rand ($54mn).

When the gas plant has reached full production, Renergen has predicted EBTIDA would increase to 5.7-6.2bn rand ($307-334mn) per year.

The first phase at the Virginia plant can produce 2,700 gigajoules per day of LNG and 350 kg of helium. The second phase would produce 34,400 gj per day of LNG and 4,200 kg of helium. This, Renergen say, will transform South Africa into a top-tier helium producer.

