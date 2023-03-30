Total hammers out development plan on Luiperd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Offshore

Total hammers out development plan on Luiperd

As the gas market grew, Africa Energies said the development of the Paddavissie Fairway would expand. The company believes there is more to be found in the region, based on 2D and 3D seismic.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
30/03/2023, 9:39 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Odjfell DrillingThe Deepsea Stavanger
The Deepsea Stavanger

TotalEnergies should finalise its development plans and gas offtake at Luiperd this year and receive its production right in early 2024.

Junior partner Africa Energies sketched out the trajectory for the South African field in its end of year results today.

The company did not reveal a targeted production date. However, it may take three years after a final investment decision (FID).

Africa Energies president and CEO Garrett Soden said the joint venture on Block 11B/12B had applied for the production right. It is “advancing the proposed Luiperd gas condensate development to support South Africa’s energy transition”, he said.

The plan thus far focuses on an early production system (EPS) at the field, which would allow for a phased development of the Paddavissie Fairway. Total drilled the Brulpadda discovery in February 2019 and the Luiperd discovery in October 2020.

An EPS would provide a fast route to market, Africa Energies said, and reduce upfront capital expenditure. The plan would use nearby infrastructure already in place to deliver natural gas to Mossel Bay, where PetroSA has a gas-to-liquids (GTL) plant.

As the gas market grew, Africa Energies said the development of the Paddavissie Fairway would expand. The company believes there is more to be found in the region, based on 2D and 3D seismic.

The Petroleum Agency of South Africa (PASA) accepted the production right application in September 2022. The initial plan of development would involve up to six wells, with connections running to the F-A platform via a 109 km subsea pipeline.

Africa Energies holds its interest in the block via Main Street 1549. Total has a 45% stake, Canadian Natural Resources International has 20% and QatarEnergy (QE) 25%.

Fund plans

While plans for Luiperd are moving ahead, Africa Energies did report a disappointing well on Block 2B offshore South Africa in November. The Gazania-1 exploration well did not find commercial hydrocarbons and it was plugged and abandoned.

At the end of the year, Lundin-affiliated Africa Energies had cash of $6.8 million and working capital of $3.9mn. It has run down its cash over the year, largely through spending on the Gazania well.

In December, Africa Oil, Deepkloof and Lorito Holdings provided promissory notes totalling $5mn. This matures on January 31, 2024. It has a 10% interest rate if repaid by the end of October but rising to 15% after this.

Johnny Copelyn’s Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) owns Deepkloof, which is also the largest shareholder in Impact Oil & Gas. A trust linked to the late Adolf Lundin owns Lorito.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts