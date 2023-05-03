Perenco sets out Gabon gas-to-power growth plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Perenco sets out Gabon gas-to-power growth plans

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
03/05/2023, 9:52 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Senegal's Ministry oPicture shows; Perenco's Batanga LPG project. Supplied by Senegal's Ministry of Petroleum and Gas
Picture shows; Perenco's Batanga LPG project. Supplied by Senegal's Ministry of Petroleum and Gas

Perenco has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Gabon for a new gas-fired power plant in Mayumba, in addition to setting out new plans for Tchatamba.

Under the deal, Gabon Power will build a new power plant in Mayumba. Initial capacity will be 21 MW, with the option to increase to 50 MW. Gabon Power will also build a distribution network, involving a 90 kV transmission line to the Tchibanga station, and a 20 kV line to Mayumba.

Perenco’s part will be to install a new gas collection network at its M’bya site. It will provide a gas treatment and compression facility, with a 32 km gas pipeline to the M’bya power plant.

Perenco will eliminate the flaring of associated gas through the investment.

“We are very pleased to continue developing our strategic partnership with the state of Gabon, to valorize the gas resources of the country, and be working with Gabon Power on a project of national importance,” said Perenco Gabon general manager Adrien Broche.

The official said the power plant would have a “positive impact” on 80,000 households and electrify rural populations, which “will significantly support economic development. In addition, by replacing power currently generated by diesel generators, as well as materially reducing flaring, there are clear additional benefits to Gabon.”

Work on the project will create more than 500 local jobs, Perenco said.

Signing the MoU in early April, Gabon said Perenco was investing around $40 million in infrastructure. Gabon Power will put in around $84mn.

© Supplied by Senegal's Ministry o
Perenco meets Gabon officials. Supplied by Senegal’s Ministry of Petroleum and Gas

Commenting on the deal, Minister of Petroleum and Gas Vincent de Paul Massassa highlighted the importance of reducing flaring. The plan “makes the gas molecule available to users”, the minister said. The agreement “aims to accelerate and make hydrocarbon prosper in Gabon”.

Perenco produces around 110,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Gabon. It produces gas for power plants in Libreville and Port Gentil.

Beyond Mayumba

Perenco recently struck a deal with Tullow Oil to swap assets in the country. The company held talks with Minister of Petroleum and Gas Vincent de Paul Massassa last week on its plans for the Tchatamba field, in southern Gabon.

Perenco will add a rig to the field and invest $300 million in exploration over the next three years. The company is also working on an LNG export project in Gabon, with the aim of starting up in 2026.

In the near term, Perenco should start producing from its Batanga LPG plant in July this year. The plant will produce 15,000 tonnes per year of butane, reducing Gabon’s imports by 50%.

