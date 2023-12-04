AGR wins well management contract in 2024

AGR has won a well management contract for work in Guinea Bissau, with Apus Energy, in summer 2024.

Diamond Offshore recently announced it would provide its Ocean BlackRhino for the one-well contract, the Atum-1X

Apus Energia Guinea Bissau contracted the rig for the work, on the Sinapa licence.

AGR said it would carry out its work from Perth, in Western Australia. The contract covers consultancy in well construction, drilling engineering, procurement, supply chain management, and operational supervision of the drilling.

“We are pleased to be working on this exciting project in West Africa, which is a testament to our commitment to excellence,” said Lynden Duthie, AGR’s Well Management MD.

“Together with our recent contract wins, it underscores our dedication to being the unparalleled provider of well management and associated services globally. We are eager to bring our expertise to this project and further strengthen our position in the industry.”

Apus CEO Eyas Alhomouz welcomed AGR to the work. He said the well had been a long time coming. It is in the “the southern part of the MSGBC basin with significant hydrocarbon potential. We hope this project will contribute to developing our future cooperation with ABL Group,” Alhomouz said.

Norway’s ABL acquired AGR earlier this year, linking it up with Add Energy, another well engineering company.

Moving pieces

The Ocean BlackRhino will conclude work for Woodside Energy, in Senegal, before going to Guinea Bissau for the Apus work. The one-well contract should conclude in August 2024.

Alhomouz is the chairman of PetroNor and CEO of Petromal. The latter has a 33.82% stake in PetroNor. PetroNor farmed out a 100% stake in the Sinapa and Esperanca licences in June this year to Apus.

Should the Atum-1X well be successful and goes into production, Apus will pay $60 million to PetroNor.

Exceed Energy initially won the well management contract in Guinea Bissau, from Svenska Petroleum.