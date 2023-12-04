AGR wins well management contract in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

AGR wins well management contract in 2024

He said the well had been a long time coming. It is in the “the southern part of the MSGBC basin with significant hydrocarbon potential. We hope this project will contribute to developing our future cooperation with ABL Group,” Alhomouz said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
04/12/2023, 3:00 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Diamond Offshore's Ocean GreatWhite is expected to drill Siccar Point's Blackrock and Lyon wells.
Diamond Offshore's Ocean GreatWhite.

AGR has won a well management contract for work in Guinea Bissau, with Apus Energy, in summer 2024.

Diamond Offshore recently announced it would provide its Ocean BlackRhino for the one-well contract, the Atum-1X

Apus Energia Guinea Bissau contracted the rig for the work, on the Sinapa licence.

AGR said it would carry out its work from Perth, in Western Australia. The contract covers consultancy in well construction, drilling engineering, procurement, supply chain management, and operational supervision of the drilling.

“We are pleased to be working on this exciting project in West Africa, which is a testament to our commitment to excellence,” said Lynden Duthie, AGR’s Well Management MD.

“Together with our recent contract wins, it underscores our dedication to being the unparalleled provider of well management and associated services globally. We are eager to bring our expertise to this project and further strengthen our position in the industry.”

Apus CEO Eyas Alhomouz welcomed AGR to the work. He said the well had been a long time coming. It is in the “the southern part of the MSGBC basin with significant hydrocarbon potential. We hope this project will contribute to developing our future cooperation with ABL Group,” Alhomouz said.

Norway’s ABL acquired AGR earlier this year, linking it up with Add Energy, another well engineering company.

Moving pieces

The Ocean BlackRhino will conclude work for Woodside Energy, in Senegal, before going to Guinea Bissau for the Apus work. The one-well contract should conclude in August 2024.

Alhomouz is the chairman of PetroNor and CEO of Petromal. The latter has a 33.82% stake in PetroNor. PetroNor farmed out a 100% stake in the Sinapa and Esperanca licences in June this year to Apus.

Should the Atum-1X well be successful and goes into production, Apus will pay $60 million to PetroNor.

Exceed Energy initially won the well management contract in Guinea Bissau, from Svenska Petroleum.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts