Oil & Gas / North Sea

First gas achieved at Harbour Energy Tolmount East project

By Mathew Perry
04/12/2023, 3:52 pm Updated: 04/12/2023, 4:05 pm
© Supplied by Harbour EnergyThe Harbour Energy-operated Tolmount platform.
First gas has been achieved at the Tolmount East project in the UK North Sea operated by Harbour Energy (LON: HBR).

Harbour announced last week that production start-up was “underway” at the Tolmount East field, a tie-back to the main Tolmount field which the company brought online in 2022.

Project partner Kellas Midstream said achieving first gas was an “important milestone” for the firm, with the project scope including ” multiple walk to work and subsea construction campaigns, and engineering and construction for topsides modifications”.

Harbour Energy, the North Sea’s largest producer, completed drilling at the Tolmount East well in September, the first tie-back to the Humber Gathering System (HGS).

Harbour Energy Tolmount platform in the North Sea © Supplied by Harbour Energy
First discovered in 2011, the Tolmount Main field is one of the largest undeveloped gas fields in the Southern North Sea and is expected to produce around 500 billion cubic feet of gas.

Meanwhile the Tolmount East well was drilled in 2019 and is expected to produce around 150 billion cubic feet of gas.

Habour Energy is the joint development operator, coordinating the overall development of both HGS and the Tolmount Main field.

Meanwhile, Kellas Midstream and Dana Petroleum jointly funded, constructed and own the HGS infrastructure, with Kellas assuming operatorship.

Habour Energy declined to comment on the announcement to Energy Voice.

Harbour Energy North Sea projects

Elsewhere in the North Sea, Harbour is also projecting start up of Talbot, a multi-well tie-back to its Judy platform, for around the end of 2024.

Talbot has recoverable reserves estimated at around 18.1 million boe of light oil with associated gas.

Harbour is also appraising the Leverett gas discovery, which could be a tie-back to the Britannia hub.

