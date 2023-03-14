Wood offloads offshore labour supply operations in Gulf of Mexico

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Americas

Wood offloads offshore labour supply operations in Gulf of Mexico

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
14/03/2023, 1:35 pm
An offshore oil platform and wells are silhouetted by the setting sun in the Gulf of Mexico

Aberdeen-headquartered Wood (LON: WG) has finalised the sale of its offshore labour supply operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Louisiana-based energy services contractor Danos has picked up the division for a cash consideration of $17 million, with Wood retaining working capital.

This represents an ebitda multiple of around 8x, including the working capital, the London-listed group said.

Wood’s offshore labour supply operations in the Gulf of Mexico contributed around $90 million of revenue, and around $3.5m of adjusted ebitda in 2022.

Danos is a third-generation, family-owned and operated business headquartered in Gray, Louisiana.

Its headcount stands at some 2,700 employees, who serve nearly 175 customers across 21 states.

The acquisition of Wood’s offshore labour supply operations, and its 700 strong workforce, is Danos’ fourth acquisition since 2014

“We have been in the people business for 76 years,” said Eric Danos, chief executive of Danos Ventures.

“Providing highly skilled personnel to build, maintain and operate our customers’ assets safely is what we do. And we’re excited that this recent acquisition expands our ability to do that.”

“We are actively seeking more acquisitions in the energy sector that increase our ability to service our customers and provide career development opportunities for our employees.”

For Wood, the net cash proceeds from the transaction will “further enhance the financial flexibility” of the company, as it continues to streamline its portfolio.

Ken Gilmartin, chief executive of Wood, said: “This divestment signals the proactive steps we’re taking to selectively high grade the Group’s portfolio and invest in the markets and solutions where we see the strongest profitable growth.

Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin

“This is aligned to the strategy we set out in November 2022. Wood is committed to the USA with the Gulf of Mexico remaining an important region for our offshore consulting, capital projects and brownfield engineering businesses.”

In September, Wood completed the sale of its built environment consulting business to WSP Global.

Deemed by some to be the start of a “new chapter” for the group, the deal with the Canadian engineering services firm yielded gross proceeds of $1.9 billion, with working capital of $141 million.

It means the energy services giant received gross cash proceeds of $1.8bn for its 7,000-employee strong built environment division.

Separately, Wood has received four takeover offers from US firm Apollo, the latest of which valued the firm at £1.64bn.

But the company’s board is “minded to reject” the approach, believing it to undervalue the group.

