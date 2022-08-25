Japan’s Mitsubishi primed to join new Sakhalin-2 LNG Russian operator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Japan’s Mitsubishi primed to join new Sakhalin-2 LNG Russian operator

Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation is set to issue a notice that it will join the new operating company for the Sakhalin-2 LNG export complex in the Russian Far East, reported Nikkei Asia.
By Energy Voice
25/08/2022, 2:56 am Updated: 25/08/2022, 2:57 am
An LNG tanker docked at the Sakhalin 2 project in Russia

In August, Russia transferred operation of the project to a new company, forcing Japanese participants Mitsui and Mitsubishi to decide whether they would continue their investment. Mitsui has also decided it will announce its continued participation in Sakhalin-2. Both companies are expected to announce their plans by the end of the month while closely watching developments in Russia, the business publication said today.

The Japanese government believes it will be easier to stably procure liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Sakhalin-2 if both companies join the new operating company and the trading houses fell in line.

“After receiving notice from the Japanese companies, Russia’s government is expected to decide within three days whether to allow their participation in the new operating company. The two trading houses would need to renegotiate their shareholders’ agreement with the new operating company. How Russia might respond is unpredictable,” noted the Nikkei.

Japanese trading houses Mitsubishi and Mitsui own a combined 22.5% in Sakhalin-2. Japan is the biggest buyer of LNG from the plant that’s been operating since 2009.

Shell (LON:SHEL), with a 27.5% stake in the facility, announced it would exit the project after Russia invaded Ukraine. Its chief executive officer, Ben van Beurden, previously said the energy major is “entirely unlikely” to take a stake in the new Sakhalin entity.

