Australian oil and gas majors Santos and Woodside confirm £40bn merger talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Australian oil and gas majors Santos and Woodside confirm £40bn merger talks

By Mathew Perry
07/12/2023, 10:18 am
The Woodside Petroleum Ltd. logo is displayed atop the Woodside Plaza building, which houses the company's headquarters, in the central business district of Perth, Australia.
The Woodside Petroleum Ltd. logo is displayed atop the Woodside Plaza building, which houses the company's headquarters, in the central business district of Perth, Australia.

Australian oil and gas giants Santos (ASX: STO) and Woodside Energy (ASX: WDS) have confirmed ongoing discussions on a A$80 billion (£40bn) potential merger.

In a statement, Woodside confirmed the merger discussions with Santos, which it said “remain confidential and incomplete”.

The Perth-based firm added “there is no certainty that the discussions will lead to a transaction”.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement Santos also confirmed the “preliminary discussions” with Woodside.

“Santos continuously reviews opportunities to create and deliver value for shareholders,” the statement continued.

© Shutterstock / Marlon Trottmann
Santos office in Brisbane, Australia.

“The consideration of any merger is at an early stage and there is no agreement between the parties.

“There is no certainty that any transaction will eventuate from these discussions.”

Santos said it is assessing a “range of alternative structural options” for the company.

The talks follow a series of global mergers within the oil and gas sector this year, after two major deals in October which saw US supermajor Chevron agree to buy Hess Corp for $53bn and Exxon Mobil buy Pioneer Natural Resources for $59.5 billion.

Environmental challenges

Both Woodside and Santos have been engaged in ongoing court challenges this year centred on environmental challenges to major projects.

Woodside’s $11bn Scarborough gas project has been held up over concerns about seismic testing while Santos’s $4bn Barossa gas project has been met with a challenge over its impacts to Indigenous cultural heritage.

© Woodside Energy
The Pluto LNG plant, which would receive production from the Scarborough project.

Pressures to decarbonise and simplify within the Australian oil and gas sector have already led to a number of consolidation deals involving the two firms in recent years.

Santos acquired Papua New Guinea-focused Oil Search in 2021, while last year Woodside completed a merger with the oil and gas arm of Australian mining giant BHP.

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts