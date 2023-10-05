ADNOC awards £14 billion of contracts for largest ever gas project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Offshore

ADNOC awards £14 billion of contracts for largest ever gas project

By Mathew Perry
05/10/2023, 10:41 am Updated: 05/10/2023, 10:50 am
© Supplied by Adnocadnoc
A sign outside ADNOC offices in Abu Dhabi.

ADNOC has announced a final investment decision (FID) on the Hail and Ghasha development, its largest ever gas development.

The Hail and Ghasha offshore project is set to produce more than 1.5 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscfd) of gas before the end of the decade.

The announcement came during the ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi, as ADNOC signed two engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts with a total estimated value of $16.94 billion (£13.96 billion).

Net zero emissions goal

ADNOC said the project aims to operate with net zero emissions by combining “innovative decarbonisation technologies” to capture 1.5 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of carbon dioxide (CO2).

The Ghasha concession

The CO2 emitted will be captured and transported ashore for underground storage, while low-carbon hydrogen will be produced to replace fuel gas and further reduce emissions.

It will also leverage clean power from nuclear and renewable resources from the grid, ADNOC said.

The project will take ADNOC’s committed investment for carbon capture capacity to almost 4 mtpa.

Major milestone for ADNOC

ADNOC upstream executive director Abdulmunim Al Kindy said the Hail and Ghasha FID was a major milestone for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) state owned firm.

““The project will drive in-country value, provide highly skilled career opportunities for UAE Nationals and stimulate socio-economic growth for the nation,” Mr Al Kindy said.

“Natural gas is an important transition fuel and ADNOC will continue to responsibly unlock its gas resources to enable gas self-sufficiency for the UAE, grow our export capacity and support global energy security.”

© Edward Reed/DCT Media
Stands at the 2023 ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi.

ADNOC said the carbon captured at Hail and Ghasha will support ADNOC’s wider carbon management strategy, which aims to achieve net zero operations by 2045.

The final investment decision follows a recent announcement by ADNOC to double its carbon capture capacity target to 10 mtpa of CO2 by 2030.

Italian firms secure EPC contracts

ADNOC awarded the project’s offshore EPC contract, worth an estimated $8.2 billion (£6.76 billion), to a joint venture between National Petroleum Construction Company and Saipem (BIT: SPM).

The contract includes offshore facilities includes facilities on artificial islands and subsea pipelines.

Technimont (BIT: MAIRE) secured the second contract, delivering the onshore scope including CO2 and sulphur recovery and handling, worth approximately $8.74 billion (£7.2 billion).

Located offshore the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Hail and Ghasha Development project is part of the Ghasha Concession, the world’s largest offshore gas development of its kind according to ADNOC.

The Ghasha Concession includes the Hail, Ghasha, Hair Dalma, Bu Haseer, Satah, Nasr, SARB, Shuweihat, and Mubarraz offshore fields

The Hail and Ghasha Development Project will produce gas from Hail and Ghasha and serve as a hub for related offshore fields within the wider concession area.

The Ghasha concession holders are ADNOC, Eni, OMV, Wintershall Dea and Lukoil.

