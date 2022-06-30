Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Investment relief leading to ‘a lot more interest’ in North Sea newcomer Cornerstone

More than a month on from its announcement, the nuances of the recent oil and gas windfall tax still divide opinion.
By Hamish Penman
30/06/2022, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© ShutterstockCornerstone more interest
Silhouette of a floating production platform in the North Sea;

More than a month on from its announcement, the nuances of the recent oil and gas windfall tax still divide opinion.

And given there’s a strong likelihood the energy profits levy could be in place for another two and a half years, debate is likely to rumble on.

But there are small signs emerging that the controversial bill – and the investment relief included within it – is having a somewhat positive impact on some North Sea firms.

Alright for some

Andrew Austin’s Kistos plans to take “full advantage” of the incentive, while Orcadian Energy said the mechanism could slash the cost of its Pilot oilfield by 75%.

And Cornerstone Resources recently revealed to Energy Voice that, off the back of the windfall tax, it has experienced an uptick in companies looking to partner with it.

© Supplied by Cornerstone
A map of Cornerstone’s southern North Sea assets.

The Aberdeen-based southern North Sea gas firm recently bought up several assets from Painted Wolf Resources and is currently progressing its flagship Abbey discovery.

With a start-up date on the cards for 2024, Cornerstone is at “advanced stage” of negotiations to secure a rig to drill the three-well project.

A field development plan for Abbey is also due to be lodged imminently.

Given companies can now claim relief on their investment, the big winners will be those with large spending plans, boosting Cornerstone’s stock.

Courting interest

“It has been interesting,” acknowledged Peter Young, the company’s chief executive, adding “the difference in our post-tax NPV numbers are relatively small, but we’ve certainly had more industry interest in partnering with us in the last few weeks”.

Cornerstone more interest © Supplied by Cornerstone
Peter Young

“That’s something we’re having a good think about. We could choose to remain independent and ourselves in the public markets, or we can partner up. We already have a partner on the infrastructure; we have a large infrastructure fund.

“I would say it has been helpful. Certainly we’re seeing a lot more interest in partnering with us.”

Investment relief for oil spend

Designed to raise cash to help hard up households cope with the cost-of-living crisis, the energy profits levy raised the headline tax rate for North Sea profits by 25%, taking the total to 65%.

While that rise made most of the headlines, the bill also featured a mechanism intended to incentivise spend by reducing the amount a firm is taxed based on the amount they invest.

A near-doubling of the investment allowance to 80%, on top of other measures, means firms will get 91 pence back per £1 spent for a total relief rate of 91.25%.

Analysts have said the change will benefit those firms with spending in their pipeline, and could bring forward final investment decisions for certain projects.

There are concerns though that uncertainty resulting from the windfall tax could push companies to invest elsewhere.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts