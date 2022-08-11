Reuters – Shell launches process to offload stake in Cambo field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Reuters – Shell launches process to offload stake in Cambo field

Oil giant Shell (LON:SHEL) has begun a hunt to find a buyer for its stake in the controversial Cambo field in the UK North Sea, according to reports.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
11/08/2022, 9:59 am Updated: 11/08/2022, 10:00 am
© Supplied by Sevan SSP/ SembcorpShell Cambo position
An artist impression of the Cambo FPSO

Reuters is quoting industry sources who say the London-listed supermajor has a launched a sale process to offload its 30% interest in the West of Shetland project.

Investment bank Jefferies has been drafted in to find a buyer for the stake, the news agency is reporting.

If a buyer is found, it could open the door for the development of Cambo, which has been public enemy number one for environmental groups in recent times.

Just before the turn of the year, Shell sent shockwaves through the industry when it announced that it wouldn’t be progressing with the 175 million barrel, citing the economics of the project.

Ithaca Cambo © Colin Hattersley
A “Stop Cambo” protest at the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year.

There was speculation at the time that the negative attention the field had attracted played a part in the decision, but company chief executive Ben van Beurden stressed that was not the case.

Following Shell’s decision to opt out of the project, Cambo seemed dead in the water, and environmentalists claimed a big victory.

But Westminster’s drive to bolster energy security, sparked by Russia’s attack on Ukraine, combined with the high oil price, has reinvigorated the scheme.

There was even speculation that Shell would reconsider its decision to leave the project, but this was also dismissed by the company.

Cambo

Cambo is located west of Shetland, near to Equinor’s Rosebank project – the two are among the UK North Sea’s largest untapped resources.

According to Reuters’ sources, whichever company takes on Shell’s stake in the field will “most likely support” its development – as it stands the project is on hold.

The remaining 70% interest in the field is held by Siccar Point Energy, which was bought by Ithaca Energy earlier this year in a deal worth almost $1.5 billion.

Ithaca has been contacted for comment.

