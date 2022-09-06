Diadem latest North Sea let down as Capricorn confirms dud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Diadem latest North Sea let down as Capricorn confirms dud

Oil and gas firm Capricorn Energy (LON: CNE) has confirmed its Diadem well in the UK North Sea has come up dry.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
06/09/2022, 8:12 am Updated: 06/09/2022, 4:33 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Capricorn EnergyDiadem Capricorn
Capricorn Energy chief executive Simon Thomson.

The London-listed firm spudded the prospect, located in licence P2379, in Q2 this year, before reaching total depth in Q3 of 51 metres into the Triassic, at 3754m depth.

Reservoired hydrocarbons were not found and operations have begun to permanently plug and abandon the well, confirmed Capricorn, formerly called Cairn Energy.

Total charges of $11.6 million were incurred to June 30.

A bad run of luck

It extends a disappointing run for Capricorn, which also has a stake in the Shell Jaws well that failed to make a catch earlier this year.

The company incurred further costs of $13.5m as a result of the dud.

In total, Capricorn forked out $27.3m on exploration in the UK in the first half of 2022, the majority of which went on Jaws and Diadem.

Following an asset swap, Capricorn is partnered 50:50 with Shell on Diadem, located in the Northern North Sea, near the Shell Nelson platform.

Shell Westwood North Sea © Supplied by Shell
The shell Nelson platform

The pair previously said they were targeting 30 million barrels from the prospect – similar expectations were placed upon Jaws.

Disappointing results for Capricorn

Capricorn made the announcement in its first half year results, published on Tuesday.

For the first six months of 2021, the company sank to pre-tax losses of $48.7m.

Revenue across the timeframe was $137m, a major jump from the $500,000 it posted for the same period last year.

Capricorn has also revised down its full year production guidance, from between 37,000 and 43,000 boepd, to between 33,000 to 36,000 boepd.

Ashley Kelty, a senior analyst an investment bank Panmure Gordon, said: “This is the first set of results with full production from the portfolio in Egypt, and investors will be disappointed with the results after the high hopes from last year.

“However the elephant in the room remains the terms of the takeover by Tullow Oil – suggestions from investors that the deal may be rejected due to the low premium of <5%, and this will be at the forefront of investors minds for the time being. Needless to say these results will not impress Tullow investors either.”

Workers in overalls walk along yellow walkway © Bloomberg
Workers walk along an elevated walkway on the Tullow Oil Plc Prof. John Evans Atta Mills Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Tullow Oil (LON: TLW) and Capricorn set out plans earlier this year to merge into a single London-listed entity.

Under the plans Capricorn shareholders would own 47% of the company and Tullow shareholders 53%.

But there has been push back from Capricorn investors, who feel the deal favours Tullow backers.

Simon Thomson, Chief Executive, Capricorn Energy said: “Almost one year since the acquisition of the Egypt business, we continue to make good progress and have been successful in prioritising oil and liquids production growth while current commodity prices remain high.

“We were delighted to return more than US$500 million to shareholders following receipt of the India tax refund at the beginning of the year.

“The Board continues to believe that the proposed merger with Tullow can deliver significant long-term value for shareholders through creating a leading, Africa-focused energy company.

“The Board is also mindful of the impact of external factors and market conditions and is, as always, assessing all options to maximise value for shareholders. The company is exploring a number of expressions of interest relating to alternative transactions, and is engaging with those parties expressing interest to evaluate potential outcomes.”

