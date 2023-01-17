Archer and IKM in for Baker Hughes’ pumping and tubing division

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Archer and IKM in for Baker Hughes’ pumping and tubing division

A pair of firms are making a play for Baker Hughes’ coil tubing and pumping business, potentially paving the way for its takeover of rival Altus Intervention.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
17/01/2023, 3:23 pm Updated: 18/01/2023, 2:16 pm
The Competition and Markets Authority currently deems oilfield services companies Archer (OSLO: ARCH) and IKM, both of which have north-east bases, to be “suitable purchasers” for the UK division.

A “term sheet” has been struck between Archer and Baker Hughes, with the former saying it “fits well” within the company’s overall strategy to grow its drilling and well services.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) is looking to offload the coil tubing and pumping business in order to clear competition hurdles.

Altus Intervention Baker Hughes © Supplied by Altus Intervention
Altus Intervention’s UK base at Portlethen employs more than 500 people.

In March the company announced its bid to acquire wells specialist Altus, a move that would involve the transfer of 1,200 global staff, including more than 500 in Portlethen near Aberdeen.

A few months later the CMA launched a probe into the deal to establish whether it would negatively impact the UK wells services market.

The watchdog later said it had concerns that the takeover would leave only one other major supplier – Halliburton – in the market.

Meanwhile Baker Hughes would only face competition from “a small number of other suppliers that are much weaker competition in the UK”, particularly with regards to coiled tubing and pumping.

Last month the CMA said divestments proposed by the oilfield services giant may be enough to allow the merger to proceed.

IKM Testing BP North Sea © Supplied by Big Partnership
IKM crew offshore

A consultation has now been launched on Archer and IKM’s move to pick up Baker Hughes coiled tubing and pumping operations – it is slated to finish on February 1.

Vidar Haugland, chief exeucitve of IKM Testing said: “IKM see the potential acquisition of Baker Hughes CT & Pumping business as a great opportunity, fitting perfectly within our strategy to expand and grow our well services offering as part of the overall expansion of our integrated services to the energy sector.”

An agreed deal would involve the transfer of four coiled tubing units along with related equipment, yard and support equipment, as well as all personnel working for the business, including key management and staff.

Customer contracts, inventories and all supplier contracts would also change hands.

Baker Hughes previously noted that the CMA has not questioned the core rationale of the deal.

For the proposed takeover to go through it requires Baker Hughes to select Archer and IKM as preferred purchasers, definitive agreements, final approval by the CMA, and board approval

It would be Archer’s second acquisition this year, after it announced the acquisition of Romar-Abrado, a decommissioning specialist based in Aberdeenshire, last week.

Archer Romar-Abrado © Archer
Archer recently took over Ellon-headquartered Romar-Abrado

In a statement the company said: “Archer Limited has signed a term sheet with Baker Hughes Limited to potentially acquire Baker Hughes’ coil tubing and pumping business in the United Kingdom. The CT&P business fits well within Archer’s overall strategy to grow our drilling and well services in UK and to further grow our integrated P&A service offering.”

